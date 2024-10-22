9-1-1 Season 8 finds Buck with a new love interest after a groundbreaking realization in Season 7. In the coming episodes, Buck and Tommy's relationship will be focused on as they define who they are to each other. Tommy has proven to be an excellent resource for Buck as he navigates his queerness, work, and other relationships. Since the couple has not defined who they are to each other, Oliver Stark is opening up about what he desires for his character regarding romantic relationships. Stark spoke to Screen Rant about Buck's love life and shared that he prefers a slower approach to the character's romantic endeavors.

"I think the best relationships are ones that have a slow burn element," the actor began by sharing his favorite TV relationships trope. "I want there to be some longing involved. I want there to be some will they/won't they," he continued, diving deeper into his preferred dynamics when developing a couple. However, Tommy and Buck have already passed those stages, with Buck longing for Tommy in the show's hundredth episode, and later, they did. "I think that is a key element in forming a new relationship from a TV show perspective," Stark said. He added on what keeps the audience engaged, saying,

"I want there to be some uncertainty for the audience. As the characters are experiencing that kind of longing for each other, I want the audience to be longing for it as well. So absolutely. I think that's an important element."

'9-1-1' Season 8 Episodes 5 & 6 Will Develop Buck and Tommy's Relationship.

Image via ABC

Stark previously told the outlet that the upcoming episodes will clarify Buck and Tommy's relationship. It starts in Episode 5 when Tommy gives Buck some "support through some difficult times," but despite his best efforts, Tommy can't understand some of the things going on in Buck's life. Stark said that the couple will open up to each other in the subsequent episode, saying,

"And then in Episode 6, there's a lot of clarity on where their relationship is at and a lot of truths learned about each other. I think it's going to be a really great episode."

Given 9-1-1's propensity to take its couple through hell and back, there seems to be some trouble for Buck and Tommy on the horizon. Did they jump into a relationship too quickly? Are they strong enough to weather whatever is coming for them? Is ending whatever they have going on the only way to ensure they find their way back to each other slowly?

Watch all-new episodes of 9-1-1 on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. and stream on Hulu to find out.

WATCH ON HULU