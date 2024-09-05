The new season of 9-1-1 premieres in three weeks. Details about the upcoming season are slowly trickling in, and it is now clear that the opening emergency for Season 8 will be bees — lots of bees. Los Angeles is in for something different when a swarm poses a threat no one could have ever anticipated. This disaster seems to be inspired by Irwin Allen's 1978 film, The Swarm. The difference is that instead of scientists and a military task force, the 118 will have to save the day. A new poster for the season has been released, and apart from the emergency, it also reveals the number of episodes it spans.

9-1-1's marketing department is unmatched. They produce promotion and key art materials that are very ingenious, and this poster is no different. No one is safe from this swarm, not even the iconic 9-1-1 logo. Most of it is covered by bees as they completely take over one side. The typical red numbers are now crawling with hundreds of bees. The subtitle teases the emergency calling it a "Bee-Nado" — that's right, it's a bee tornado. Several bees are featured in the foreground, but the real story is in the background. The massive swarm rises from the middle of Los Angeles in a tornado fashion. The city stays still, unaware of the impending danger. Some text on the poster reveals that this emergency will also unfold over three episodes, starting with the September 26 premiere.

'9-1-1' Season 8 Is Going to Bee a Lot

It is unclear who in the 118 will fall victim to the bees, but rest assured, 9-1-1 will always put these characters in the middle of the biggest tragedy ever. Since the season will have more episodes than the previous one, this emergency will unfold over a longer period, making it even more anxiety-inducing. Meanwhile, the characters deal with personal issues. In Season 7, Christopher left to live with his grandparents, leaving Eddie alone; Buck got a boyfriend for the first time in his thirty years, and Maddie and Chimney got married. Bobby hit another crisis and dropped his captaincy, leaving it wide open for the former captain to take over. There will be a lot of stories to explore.

The series stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Oliver Stark as Evan ''Buck'' Buckley.

Season 8 is currently in production, and the premiere date is September 26 on ABC. Catch up on Hulu right now.

