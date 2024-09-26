Bobby might have quit his job at the LAFD, but that doesn't mean he's done working. When 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres, he does not stray away from firefighting, taking a job on a TV show production set. He is a consultant on Hotshots, a ridiculous fake firefighter show that allows him to vicariously live his dream. A new sneak peek courtesy of TV Fanatic previews Bobby in his new gig, but as expected, it's not going smoothly. The show is stupid, and the leadership is a pain.

The video sets up a high-octane situation as a fire captain arrives at a scene where a highrise is on fire. He starts barking instructions, and the rest of the firefighters get down to work. However, a mishap happens when the captain is caught trapped by another firefighter with a hose. He breaks character, and he's revealed to be an Australian (or British) actor in an American production, something quite common on television. The director realizes there is something off with how the blocking for the scene has been done, but they don't know how.

They bring in the big guns as a PA calls for an advisor. Bobby strolls onto the set, and his first sentence is to correct production, since they don't seem to know the basics of firefighting hierarchy. Firefighting comes naturally to Bobby, so he corrects the scene by telling the director what they've done wrong. He's feeling extra generous so he offers some dialogue corrections. "We'll handle the dialogue; we just need this untangled," the director responds. It looks like they need more than one thing untangled, but Bobby is not being paid enough for all this, so he stays in his lane.

'9-1-1' Goes Meta with Hotshots.

With the Hotshots storyline, 9-1-1 aims to poke fun at themselves and other shows in the firefighting niche. Someone always has some critique or another about firefighter shows, and they decided to do it themselves. Hotshots is set in the LAFD, just like 9-1-1, with the station being 119. But even with all these similarities, Bobby is not impressed. "It's a ridiculous firefighter TV show," showrunner Tim Minear previewed Bobby's arc to Entertainment Weekly. "Bobby's just completely over it. He's not lured in by Hollywood or any of that stuff. He just finds the whole thing incredibly trivial and ridiculous."

Working on Hotshots inspires Bobby to reclaim his position in Station 118, but it might be too little, too late. "Bobby just wants his job back. But, as you know, [Gerrard] has already been put in his place, and there's no other empty fire station for him to captain," said Minear.

Will Bobby have to stick out on Hotshots or find another career path? Will he return to the 118? Find out in 9-1-1 Season 8. Watch the premiere tonight at 8 PM ET on ABC, and catch up on Hulu.

