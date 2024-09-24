Ryan Murphy's list of series - dubbed the Murphyverse by fans - has accumulated many an iconic show from Glee to American Horror Story. One of his most beloved ventures, crafted alongside long-time collaborators Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, is 9-1-1, a procedural drama centered on Los Angeles first responders' professional and personal lives. Debuting in 2018, the show would find enormous success on Fox, although ultimately, it would face cancelation in 2023.

Thankfully, ABC swooped in and saved the day, renewing the series for a seventh outing. That seventh outing was received with plenty of praise, showcasing just how much gas 9-1-1 had left in its ambulance tank. Because of this, ABC made the intelligent decision to renew once again, with Season 8 now right around the corner. So, with that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch 9-1-1 Season 8.

When is '9-1-1' Season 8 Coming Out?

Sound the sirens, 9-1-1 officially returns for its eighth season on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Is '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiering on TV?

As is expected, 9-1-1 will be returning for Season 8 on ABC. 9-1-1 isn't the only eye-catching addition to ABC's lineup on that very day, with Grey's Anatomy returning for Season 21 and brand-new drama series Doctor Odyssey debuting. For ABC fans, it can't get much bigger than Thursday, September 26.

Is '9-1-1' Season 8 on Streaming?

Yet again, fans who can't catch 9-1-1 live will have the chance to stream episodes on Hulu the day after they air. Currently, all episodes of the series are available to watch on Hulu.

For those without a subscription who will need one to catch the return of LA's favorite first responders, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month on an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Watch the '9-1-1' Season 8 Trailer

The first official promotional hint at what viewers can expect from Season 8 came with the teaser announcing the release date, as a swarm of bees drowns the sound of sirens and floods the image. This, of course, created a buzz among fans, with many excited to see the return of the stinging creatures following their use in a Season 6 story that saw no main characters as victims. Now, and also thanks to some promotional images, we know they will become the main emergency for the opening episodes of Season 8.

In an Instagram Reel posted in early August, Oliver Stark, the man behind fan-favorite Evan "Buck" Buckley, shared an update on the production status that gave fans their next promotional glimpse at what to expect from Season 8. "Hello, guys," Stark begins, "I just wanted to send you a quick message and say we're here, we're back in production. We're very excited to be making the show again, and we're very excited to get ready for September 26. Tune in!" Stark is then interrupted by Eddie Diaz's Ryan Guzman, with the actor boasting a new mustache-based look that suggests Eddie is changing in Season 8 as he adjusts to life without his son in the house. Speaking of the shock departure of his son in an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, Guzman said:

"We are always kind of the last to know, as far as the actors, we get handed our scripts a little later than we'd like, but, at the same time, everything that we get handed is incredible. So, I remember getting handed that version of what was going to happen towards the end of the season. And I think I said, "Holy shit!" [Laughs] I remember having this conversation, actually, with Tim [Minear] and just saying how much I love it, and the fact that you know, no one's going to see this coming, because, for the longest time, that relationship with Christopher and Eddie has been the most stable thing in Eddie's life. Take that away from Eddie, now what? Who is Eddie, and how does he react? So, no, I did not see this coming, but I'm here for it."

Finally, on Monday, September 23, the full 9-1-1 Season 8 trailer was released, with Collider exclusively reporting on the buzzing action. You can check that exclusive trailer out below.

What's the '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode Schedule?

For those looking to plan their calendars around the eighth season of this beloved procedural, below is an example of the expected episode schedule based on the small information currently available. An episode count has not yet been announced by ABC, but it is expected that Season 8 will return to a full season following Season 7's shortening to just 10 episodes. It's also likely that the season will take a break in the middle, with episodes normally returning in the Spring. If a return to a full 18 episodes were to happen, this is what an episode schedule might look like: