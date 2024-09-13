This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

9-1-1 returns with one of the biggest emergencies to date. Either by sheer scale or potential casualties, the three-part opening emergency is bound to rock Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the characters acclimate to change following the explosive events of the second half of Season 7, which saw Bobby leave the firehouse and retire. At home, personal problems put more pressure on everyone. New images from the Season 8 premiere tease these and more as Bee-Nado begins while the 118 changes guard. The official logline below teases the scale of the emergency the firehouse must deal with.

"The 118 team battles an “un-bee-lievable” emergency when a trailer with millions of bees crashes on the streets of Los Angeles, unleashing a swarm."

The 118 is Very Buzz-y in 9-1-1 Season 8 Premiere