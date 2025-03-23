Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 11.This week’s episode of 9-1-1, aptly titled “Holy Mother of God,” was filled with major revelations for Buck (Oliver Stark) and Bobby (Peter Krause) but for many fans, the return of Anirudh Pisharody’s Ravi Panikkar was the real surprise. The fan-favorite supporting character has been appearing since Season 4, but over the years, Ravi has had few of his own storylines and has barely been given any time to shine. In fact, it even seems like Ravi is aware that he still isn’t a core member of the 118: the episode saw Ravi accidentally called Eddie (Ryan Guzman) multiple times and being used by Buck to fill the void in his absence. In the wake of Eddie’s absence, it’s the perfect time for Ravi to earn a place as an essential part of the team.

Ravi’s Backstory Is Worthy of His Own ‘Begins’ Episode

Over the eight seasons of 9-1-1, one very rare episode format has strayed from the show’s usual procedural structure: ‘Begins’ episodes, which explore the origins and backstory of core characters of the show. All the show’s leads have gotten their own ‘Begins’ episodes – Bobby even got a “Bobby Begins Again,” which saw the character reckon with his own dark past. These episodes have become staples of the series, but with every main character having received their episodes, we haven’t gotten a ‘Begins’ episode since Season 4's “Buck Begins.”

These flashback episodes have become fan favorites, and the hints we’ve gotten over the years of Ravi’s backstory make him the perfect contender for the next character to receive his own episode. While Ravi hasn’t been given much time to talk about his past, what we know about the character is fascinating. And no, I’m not talking about the Season 6 reveal that Ravi owns three apartment buildings… yet. In Season 5's “Defend in Place,” which revolved around a hospital fire, Ravi revealed to the team that he had spent his childhood battling cancer. “Those doctors and nurses become your family,” he said. “It was chemo on the weekends instead of soccer tournaments, but those people cheered me on just the same. They saved my life.” Ravi’s childhood sickness is unlike anything else that the characters of the 118 have gone through. Having his own life saved as a child motivated Ravi to become a firefighter, and seeing that journey could make for a great episode.

Ravi Has Great Chemistry With the Team