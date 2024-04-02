The Big Picture 9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 8 by ABC after impressive ratings on the network.

ABC is keeping the 118 on their network for at least one more season. 9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 8 as the show approaches 100 episodes this Thursday. Season 7, which premiered two weeks ago on the network for the first time, pulled around 11.8 million viewers in the first week across multiple platforms, as reported by ABC. The renewal was almost guaranteed given the impressive numbers ― bigger than the ones the show had at Fox ― and an overall deal between Ryan Murphy and ABC that sees the seasoned creator set to develop more shows for the network.

9-1-1 was rescued by ABC last year for Season 7 after being cancelled by Fox. The season kicked off with a major emergency at sea as Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) went on their belated honeymoon. Things take a nasty turn and their lives are in danger, but luckily, a correct hunch from Hen (Aisha Hinds) helps save their lives. The upcoming episode marks the 100th episode milestone for the show. A special crossover event between 9-1-1 and The Bachelor will mark the occasion as an emergency at the Bachelor mansion take the 118 to the venue where they meet the latest contestant, Joey Graziadei.

Titled "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered," the 100th episode sees Buck take center stage as his appearance at the mansion creates some interest among bystanders. Elsewhere, he feels left out when Eddie and Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) strike up a friendship, breaking the strong Buddie dynamic. After surviving a sinking ship, Athena returns home to more trouble as her son Harry (Marcanthonee Reis) brushes shoulders with the law.

Ryan Murphy Has Another Show in Development at ABC

Apart from 9-1-1, Murphy has another drama series on ABC called Dr. Odyssey. The series has Joshua Jackson attached to star and executive produce. It was ordered straight to series and is expected to premiere this fall on the network. Specific details about the show have not been revealed, but it has been described as a medical procedural set on a cruise ship. Jackson plays a doctor who uses his charms to get what he wants.

9-1-1 stars Krause as Captain Bobby Nash, Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant, Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Edmundo Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, and Kenneth Choi as Howie Han.

Watch the 100th episode this Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream previous episodes on Hulu.

