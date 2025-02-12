Ryan Guzman has been on 9-1-1 since the show's second season. He plays firefighter Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz, a vet at Station 118. The character has seen a lot of growth and changes throughout the years, and Season 8 is poised to shake up his life in a major way. Before the show went on break, Eddie considered moving to Texas to be close to his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh). According to showrunner Tim Minear, Eddie is "dead serious about [moving]," sparking concerns that this could be Guzman's final season on the Los Angeles-set first responder drama. If Eddie does move, viewers are concerned this might be it for the character and the actor's presence in the series. Guzman spoke to Forbes about playing Eddie, and he was asked if he was up to continuing in the future. Guzman gave a hopeful response, revealing that he was open to being on the show for an indefinite amount of time, saying:

“I love the character so much and it’s been a pleasure playing the character for so long, that I could see myself playing for a bit longer. However, if I woke up tomorrow and the character was no longer available to play, I would feel solid in the fact that I did my due diligence with him.”

What Is on the Horizon for Eddie and '9-1-1'?

Image via Fox

The show returns for the second part next month, and it might be Eddie's biggest yet. The character has been chasing his truth and what makes life interesting for him. He had shouldered himself with a lot of baggage, and Season 8 is bent on giving him rest. If that means moving to Texas, that's what he'll do. "I think he's starting to ask the right questions. I believe that there's so much left to explore with Eddie. I think he has a generalized idea of where he wants to go, but I think anything you do new, you're not really good at it in the beginning," Guzman previously told ScreenRant.

The latest teaser for the second half, which kicks off with Maddie being kidnapped, features zero Eddie, a telltale sign that he may be in the Lone Star state. It also might be a sleight of hand, something 9-1-1 is good at, and the move is either not happening, or Eddie is only gone temporarily. We'll have to wait and see. The show will keep viewers busy rooting for Maddie in the two-part premiere event. Meanwhile, Buck confronts his abandonment issues with Eddie's impending departure. “Buck is going to be spinning like a top by the time we come back. [He’s] not wanting to be a bad friend and not wanting to be selfish. There’s just no way he’s not going to spiral about this," Minear teased to TV Line.

Tune in to ABC to catch the midseason premiere on March 6 and learn what Eddie decides. You can also catch up on Hulu.