When 9-1-1 returns for the second half of Season 8, the show will have a treat for viewers. In a set video shared by Anirudh Pisharody (Ravi Pannikkar) on his X account, the actor confirmed that his character will return when the season resumes. In the video, Pisharody zooms out of his face while lipsynching to a medley of a popular social media reaction sound and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle to reveal that he's wearing his character's LAFD turnouts in front of his trailer. This will be a relief for Ravi's fans, who the last update they got from the showrunner Tim Minear did not inspire confidence. "We may see Ravi again this season. I would love to see him again this season actually," Minear told TV Insider. "I'm working on a thing right now where one of the characters you just mentioned, hopefully, will make an appearance," he teased to TV Guide.

It is unclear which episode Minear was referring to or when Ravi is set to return. The last time viewers saw Ravi was in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10, "All Fall Down." The episode found several characters dealing with personal developments in their lives that threatened to upend them. "Following the devastating fire at the Nash home, Bobby's (Peter Krause) fate remains uncertain, while Athena (Angela Bassett) embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) engage in a heated custody battle, while Christopher (Gavin McHugh) grapples with forgiving Eddie (Ryan Guzman)," reads the episode's logline.

The Second Half of '9-1-1' Season 8 is "Gonna Blow the Factory the F***k Up," Says Showrunner

While some shows opted for grand cliffhangers for their midseason finales, 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 8, "Wannabes," was relatively chill. However, Minear told TV Line that viewers should not get comfortable because when the show returns, everything will accelerate. “I’m working out the back 10 now, and we’re hitting the ground running. We’ve got two episodes shot already, which are just going to be bananas,” he said. He explained the decision behind the fall finale, saying,

"I wanted to end this episode with most of our characters back in their resting positions, their factory settings… because when we come back, I’m gonna blow the factory the f—k up."

The second half of 9-1-1 Season 8 picks up the hanging storylines as characters deal with the current stages in their lives. Eddie is considering moving to Texas to be close to his son; Buck (Oliver Stark) is dealing with being dumped; Athena's body is struggling to keep up with the job's physical demands; Bobby is back at the 118, and more.

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 6, at 8 p.m. to catch the midseason premiere of 9-1-1 Season 8. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu before new ones return.

