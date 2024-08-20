The Big Picture Gerrard's return as leader of the 118 on 9-1-1 might be short-lived.

Season 8 hints at a bee emergency and a mustache-clad Eddie in upcoming episodes.

Ryan Murphy's new show, Doctor Odyssey, joins ABC alongside 9-1-1.

9-1-1 Season 7 ended on a major cliffhanger as Bobby hung his captain boots and Gerrard (Brian Thompson) returned to take over running the firehouse. In his tenure in 9-1-1 flashbacks, Gerrard's "leadership" was marred by bigotry, something he still hasn't fixed in character in the latest season. Life in the 118 is set to be challenging under his leadership, but that might not last long. According to a video shared by Aisha Hinds on Tiktok, Gerrard's second run at captaining the 118 might not last long. 9-1-1 Season 8 is currently in production, and Episode 2 is being filmed today. The video shared by Hinds features several cast and crew members, and Peter Krause can be seen in it. While this is not a definite confirmation of how long Gerrard runs the station, it hints that Bobby will return early in the season.

Details about the upcoming season have been tickling in, and so far, we know there is a strong possibility that it will feature a multi-episode bee emergency. We're very excited to be making the show again, and we're very excited..." Oliver Stark had revealed earlier when production began. "... to get ready for September 26. Tune in!" concluded Ryan Guzman, also featured in the video, teasing a new look for Eddie. He now has a mustache, which is atypical for him. 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on September 26, as Guzman mentioned.

Another Show From the Creator of '9-1-1' Joins ABC's Line-Up.

Image via Peacock

Ryan Murphy's shows typically aired on FOX, but since 9-1-1 moved to ABC, the prolific creator has begun a relationship with the network. Come September 26, a new show by Murphy joins 9-1-1. Doctor Odyssey is a new procedural that follows a medical team aboard a cruise ship. Joshua Jackson stars as Max alongside Don Johnson, Philippa Soo, and Sean Teale. A sneak peek into the show teases a high-octane series with plenty of thrills and comedy. Jackson described the series as “Ryan Murphy at his outrageous, over-the-top best.” He added that the scripts “are written with a lot of joy," saying, "they’re very funny, and they move very fast.”

9-1-1 stars Krause as Bobby Nash, Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Stark as Evan Buckley, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz. Recurring cast members in Season 7 included Declan Pratt as Danny Wilson, Tracie Thoms as Karen Wilson, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinard, and Malcolm Jamal Warner as Dr. Amir.

Tune in for the 9-1-1 Season 8 premiere on ABC on September 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

WATCH ON HULU