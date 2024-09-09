Your favorite first responders will have their hands very full when 9-1-1 returns for Season 8 this fall. Yes, the team has shown to be quite capable of handling some of the biggest disasters possible, but their next challenge is unlike any other they've encountered. For ardent fans who've been following the previews for the upcoming Season 8, it is no news that the opening episode will begin with a bee invasion of the city of Angels. This was first teased in a brief clip utilizing just the 9-1-1 logo and a few bees to pass the message. With the premiere date only now weeks away, ABC is offering an extensive look at the premiere episode titled 'Bee-Nado' in an exclusive clip via EW.

The scale of Season 8's disaster was teased in an earlier clip through an unsettling trivia that "the average human cannot survive 500 bee stings," before showing a massive swamp of bees circling over the city. With the latest clip, we know just the number of bees ready to launch an attack on LA's residents - a whopping 22 million killer bees. Given that it takes 500 bee stings to kill one person, the clip sees call center dispatcher Josh (Bryan Safi) quickly doing the math, telling Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) that exactly 44 thousand lives are in danger as the bees violently buzz through the city streets.

Not only can LA residents see the bees coming in the air, but they can literally feel them as the swarm is seen violently attacking guests at an event. The team is seen arriving to arrest the situation, but they appear to be at their wit's end when they can't decipher the swarm's next course of action. The clip also shows the accident that triggered the "Bee-mergency" when a large truck transporting the bees in a box lost control on the highway and made for a head-on collision with a sedan carrying a woman and her young son.

All Hands Will Be On Deck For Season 8

Image via FOX

With an emergency like never before, it helps that every member of the 118 Firehouse will be around to join forces. Returning for Season 8 are Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han, and the aforementioned Hewitt and Safi, among others. As usual, the upcoming season will follow the team members individually tackling their unique problems in addition to their day jobs. Fans will particularly be looking forward to seeing how Bobby's arc unfolds, as his decision to leave the team for a technical advisor role on a TV show called Hotshots might be hinting at his exit from the show.

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on ABC on Thursday, September 26, at 8 P.M. Stay tuned for more and check out past seasons of the show available to stream on Hulu.

