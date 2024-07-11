The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride as 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on September 26 with a bee-themed arc.

ABC has a premiere date for the much-anticipated 9-1-1 Season 8. The series moved to the network in Season 7 and proved to be a winner in both ratings and viewership. The short season began with the customary multi-episode arc as Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) were trapped inside a sinking ship. 9-1-1 has seen several exhilarating major emergencies, and the teaser for Season 8 promises another buzzy ride.

The date announcement video begins with the familiar siren and the 9-1-1 series logo before the siren changes to the sound of buzzing bees. Soon after, the logo changes to the premiere date as a swarm of bees buzz from one end of the screen to another. The bees reveal teases the opening arc usually found in promotion material. The arc typically unfolds over three or so episodes and involves major characters. This will not be the first time a bee emergency has been featured in the story. Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) responded to an emergency in Season 6 that involved bees, but no main character was a victim. It is unclear as of now who the bees might be after.

9-1-1 is not the only show that got a premiere date. The network's premiere week starts on September 17 with Kaitlin Olson's new drama, High Potential. The series will be paired with Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday nights. The Golden Bachelorette makes its debut on Wednesday, September 18, with new leading lady Joan Vassos. A new season of Abbott Elementary joins the night off on October 9, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries Scamanda.

Thursday's highly anticipated new drama Doctor Odyssey from Ryan Murphy debuts on September 26, alongside 9-1-1 Season 8 and the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, Grey’s Anatomy. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson star in Doctor Odyssey. Like NBC, ABC has held some drama for midseason, including The Rookie, Will Trent, and the final season of The Conners. The premiere dates will be announced later.

9-1-1 stars Krause, Bassett, Hinds, Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz. Recurring cast members include Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Bryan Safi as Josh Russo, Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson, Tracie Thoms as Karen Wilson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinnard.

Catch 9-1-1 Season 8 on September 26. Catch up with past seasons on Hulu.

