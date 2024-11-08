In 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, "Confessions", Buck was hit with several shockers when he and his now ex-boyfriend learned they had a mutual ex. The episode revealed that Tommy was engaged to Buck's ex-girlfriend Abby, who has since left Los Angeles. This connection was surprising and unexpected, even to production. Showrunner Tim Minear talked to TV Insider about connecting the present and the past. Even if he is a great writer, Minear revealed that he had not planned this since the first season but had grabbed an opportunity when it presented itself. He revealed that they decided to make Buck's Tommy the same Tommy Abby mentioned she was engaged to, drawing a connection that never existed before. Read what Minear said below.

"We actually talked about that last year, just as a fun way to complicate Buck’s life. Because in the pilot, Abby talks about she’s coming off the breakup of a long-term relationship with a guy named Tommy, and I think initially, it just amused us and it was just a great way to introduce a little conflict into a scene from the beginning. I love pulling from canon whenever possible. It’s just like when you have all these episodes stored up, you can always go back to the pantry and see what leftovers you got to make something delicious."

Oliver Stark Reacts to the Abby-Tommy Connection in '9-1-1' Season 8.

The episode had many surprises in store for Buck, but that connection won. Oliver Stark told TV Line that even he was surprised by this turn of events. He spoke about being approached about the idea by Minear, saying,

"So, [showrunner Tim Minear] called me prior to writing the episode. He basically explained that we had this great opportunity here, because Abby did reference a fiancé named Tommy in the first season. He felt like it would be silly to not use that, and I thought it was genius. More than anything, it was a happy coincidence, and it gave us a great opportunity to stir up Buck and Tommy’s world."

Imagine Abby's shock if she learned that both of her ex-boyfriends ended up together and later broke up. Now, that would be the shock of a lifetime! Abby has not been seen since the Season 3 finale, so maybe she'll never get to learn this twist.

