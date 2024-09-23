9-1-1 Season 8 is almost upon us and with it comes the highly anticipated "bee-nado" disaster, dubbed so by Buck (Oliver Stark) himself in Collider's exclusive new trailer for the upcoming three-episode event. We're thrilled to be teaming up with ABC to bring you a closer look at the upcoming season-opener, "Buzzkill," which sees a transport truck carrying 22 million "killer bees" putting the lives of everyone in downtown Los Angeles at risk.

In the new footage, we get a glimpse at some of the unlucky victims caught in the path of the "bee-nado." From the mother and son who report the incident to 9-1-1 trapped in their car, to the guests of some kind of party, no one is safe from the swarm. That includes the team at the 118 — Ryan Guzman's Eddie can be seen running for his life in the new trailer as a faction of the killer swarm appears to chase him down. He's not the only one of our heroes who appears to be in the danger zone in the new episodes either. In the new trailer, we see that the disaster extends into the airspace above L.A. as the bees fill a small personal plane and put it directly in the path of a commercial jet aboard which is everyone's favorite sergeant, Angela Bassett's Athena.

Set to the iconic and heart-pounding strains of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight," the new trailer promises a three-episode event that will have fans of the disaster series on the edge of their seats when Season 8 returns. The new trailer also appears to have a shot of Bobby (Peter Krause) working as a consultant on a "ridiculous firefighter show," adding some very meta campiness to the Season 8 premiere. Are we taking bets on how long it takes Bobby to come back to the 118? My money says he doesn't last past Episode 3 of the "bee-nado."

What To Expect From '9-1-1' Season 8

In addition to dealing with the "bee-nado," our beloved first responders are also dealing with some personal issues in the upcoming season. Aisha Hinds' Hen and her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) will be going up against Councilwoman Ortiz as she takes out the pain of losing her son on the woman she blames for his death by threatening their adoption plans. Eddie will also be dealing with some of his demons — represented by his funky new 'stache — following Christopher leaving to live with his grandparents. Meanwhile, Buck will butt heads with the station's new captain in Bobby's absence.

9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on Thursday, September 26 with the first of three bee-centric episodes. Catch up with previous episodes on Hulu and watch our exclusive trailer above.

