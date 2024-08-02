The Big Picture 9-1-1 Season 8 is in production and set to premiere on September 26th. Stark and Guzman share excitement in an Instagram reel update.

9-1-1 Season 8 is officially less than two months away, and production for the anticipated Season 8 is underway. Oliver Stark plays Evan "Buck" Buckley in the fast-paced first responder drama. ABC shared an update on the current progress in an Instagram reel featuring a message by Stark and the surprising appearance of another 9-1-1 star. He talked about the anticipation building up before the September premiere.

"Hello, guys," Stark begins in the short video. "I just wanted to send you a quick message and say we're here, we're back in production. We're very excited to be making the show again, and we're very excited.." he continues, revealing that production is going on in full force. "... to get ready for September 26. Tune in!" Stark gets interrupted by Ryan Guzman, who plays Eddie Diaz. Guzman references the show's premiere date, which is set for Thursday, September 26, at 8 p.m. on the same night as Doctor Odyssey at 9 p.m. and Grey's Anatomy at 10 p.m. Curiously, Guzman features a new look that teases the upcoming shift in Eddie's life as he adjusts to life without his son in the house. Is the mustache a coping mechanism?

'9-1-1' Season 8 Gets a Buzzworthy Reveal

Details about the upcoming season are scarce, but ABC has teased the major season 8 emergency. The emergency typically unfolds over several episodes. In the video teaser, it was revealed that the season would involve bees. Since showrunner Tim Minear likes to take inspiration from real events or past works of art like movies, it's unsurprising if movies like The Swarm (1978) or The Savage Bees (1976) are referenced.

Apart from the fallout of Chris' decision to leave Los Angeles, 9-1-1 Season 8 will explore more arcs that were left hanging in Season 7. The upcoming season follows Maddie and Chimney's married life, Station 126 under Gerrard's leadership, Bobby and Athena's future after the arson event that burned down their lives, Buck and Tommy's relationship, and the challenges of the job, among other things.

9-1-1 stars Stark, Guzman, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard Han, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley. Recurring cast members include Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Bryan Safi as Josh Russo, Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson, Tracie Thoms as Karen Wilson, and Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy Kinnard.

Catch the 9-1-1 Season 8 premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 26, at 8 pm. Catch up on Hulu in the US before the new season.

