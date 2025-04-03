It’s official — 9-1-1 is coming back for another season! ABC has just announced that the procedural drama starring Angela Bassett has been renewed for a ninth season with an 18-episode order. 9-1-1 joins the list of other ABC fan-favorites, including Grey’s Anatomy and The Rookie, renewed for the 2025-26 primetime lineup. Not just that, but the 9-1-1 universe will also expand with the upcoming spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville starring Chris O’Donnell.

The news comes shortly after the highly anticipated crossover event between 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, which aired on March 20, 2025. Unfortunately, the fate of Doctor Odyssey is still unclear. The medical drama starring Joshua Jackson is still under review for a second season. Doctor Odyssey has been averaging 4.9 million weekly viewers, which shows a 77% retention rate from 9-1-1. As of now, the network is engaged in discussions about the show’s future.

The renewal comes as no surprise since 9-1-1 remains a top performer for ABC. The show ranks second in total viewers and No. 1 in the key 18-49 demographic. These latest renewals are followed by the network’s previous announcements of Abbott Elementary and High Potential being picked up for Seasons 5 and 2, respectively.

Tim Minear Spills the Beans on the Future of the ‘9-1-1’ Franchise