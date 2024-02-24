The Big Picture Rick Cosnett joins 9-1-1 Season 7 as cruise ship director Julian Enes.

The show moved from Fox to ABC due to cost concerns but maintains creative continuity.

Season 7 which premieres on March 14, will be shorter following the industry strikes.

Plenty of changes are on the horizon for 9-1-1 with the latest being the addition of Rick Cosnett in a recurring capacity. According to Deadline, Cosnett's character is tied to Season 7's mega emergency teased in the trailer. Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) decide to take their secret honeymoon that had been a long time coming, and they choose a cruise for their dream destination. Things, however, go awry when terrorists take over the ship, leading to one of the most daring emergencies 9-1-1 has ever tackled to date. Cosnett will play Julian Enes, a charismatic cruise ship director.

After the cancelation on Fox, ABC swooped in and saved the highly-rated drama for the seventh season. Apart from a new network, 9-1-1 will air on a new night on Thursdays, moving from its regular slot on Monday or Tuesday on the previous network. The season is also set to be shorter than usual following the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes last summer. The only constant seems to be time, the series will keep its 8 PM ET slot on ABC. Cosnett is known for his work in TV shows like The Flash, where he played Eddie Thawne and Cobalt Blue, Quantico as Elias Harper, and The Vampire Diaries as Dr. Wes Maxfield.

'9-1-1' Season 7 and the Move From Fox to ABC

Image via ABC

News that Fox had passed on the seventh season came as a surprise since 9-1-1 is the highest-rated drama on the network. Fox CEO Rob Wade explained that the decision had everything to do with the economics of TV. Even being their top-rated drama, each episode of 9-1-1 cost around $10 million to make, which was too expensive for the network.

“But needless to say, you look at shows in two different ways. It’s first and foremost from the creative lens and how much we love to create, and the second thing is really the economics of that,” Wade told Deadline. “And I think we felt moving forward into what is really a new era of television, the economics weren’t going to pan out for this show for us. The decision was made there that the business model wasn’t right for us, and that 20th would take the show back.”

Even with the move, there have not been significant changes to the creative fiber of the show, with all the cast and crew remaining intact. However, the future of crossovers with 9-1-1: Lone Star became even darker with the move. "As far as crossovers go, crossovers has always been really hard on the 9-1-1 franchise because they’re such ambitious schedules. We weren’t able to do it every year when both shows ran on the network, anyways,” clarified Wade.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 8 PM ET. on ABC. Past seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US. Check out the season trailer below.

