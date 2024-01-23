Consisting of two sister shows, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, the unexpected franchise follows the lives of the first responders that make up the emergency services in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas. The original 9-1-1 show first hit TV screens in 2018, with Lone Star debuting two years later. Today, they are two of the network's most popular additions and two of the last truly big network TV hits.

Despite FOX canceling 9-1-1 in May of last year, ABC saved the series, providing a new home for the show and more compelling storylines for fans. In the seven years since the shows' beginning, they have accumulated quite the following among viewers, who love the characters, family, and edge-of-your-seat drama at the forefront. And while everybody has a favorite season of 9-1-1, review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives insight into which of the ten seasons sits higher up the ladder than the rest.

10 '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 1

IMDb Score: 7.7

Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva)

Introducing any new show provides a certain level of anticipation, whether from wanting it to succeed or the uncertainty of how it will do, especially in today's highly competitive landscape. But when you throw a spin-off into the lineup of a show already doing very well, things get trickier; will the spin-off be successful or will it be overshadowed by its predecessor? In the case of 9-1-1: Lone Star, a decent beginning has grown into a steady show with a worthy fanbase. Anyone who loves the original will likely be happy to watch this alongside it.

Season one introduced viewers to Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) on the hunt for a fresh start in a new state. As the season progresses, fans meet the rest of the Firehouse 126 family as they take on the challenges accompanying such a fast-paced environment. Season 1 of Lone Star didn't do great with critics, but fans supported it enough for a second season to arrive a year later.

9 '9-1-1' Season 5

IMDb Score: 7.7%

Premiering in 2021, season 5 of 9-1-1 brought back everyone's favorite characters back for another round. Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Bobby (Peter Kraus), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Athena (Angela Bassett), and the rest of the cast were in fine shape, by that point dominating most of what the show threw their way.

The fifth season of 9-1-1 took viewers through the usual trials and tribulations for members of the 118. From personal relationship struggles to spider emergencies, escaped zoo animals, and even bomb threats, the season was one hell of a wild ride. The fifth season of 9-1-1 brought multiple People's Choice Awards nominations for series favorite Angela Bassett, as well as a nomination for Best Drama Show of 2021.

8 '9-1-1' Season 6

IMDb Score: 7.7

The most recent entry in the original 9-1-1 is its sixth season, and despite a brief yet frightening cancellation and a move to a different network, the show is as strong as ever. While not the favorite of the show for many, that's not to say fans want to see it say goodbye forever, and they have ABC to thank for its revival.

As with many of the show's seasons, it's got its fair share of entertainment, from sad and meaningful to the usual lighthearted and comedic moments. By this point, 9-1-1 had pretty much perfected its formula of increasingly unbelievable-and-almost-silly cases with a healthy dose of personal drama. With gripping episodes and an even more gripping finale, there's something in season six of 9-1-1. The show will return in early 2024 with its highly anticipated seventh season.

7 '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 3

IMDb Score: 7.9

Throwing a beloved character quite literally into the deep end really does start the season off with a bang, doesn't it? If the goal is to grip an audience, that's a pretty effective way, especially when it involves a much-loved character like T.K. Strand.

There has always been talk about 9-1-1: Lone Star needing to focus more on its supporting characters rather than just the protagonist, Owen. However, it seems fans will never get tired of seeing his son T.K. and his partner Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva). With a heavy focus on "Tarlos" throughout the third season, this one's for the Tarlos fans—and the show delivered on most fronts. Major events include their long-awaited engagement, a moment that brought immense joy to pretty much every fan of this beloved show.

6 '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 4

IMDb Score: 8%

The most recent season of Lone Star finally cracked the "8" territory with IMDb fans. By the fourth season, fans were truly on board with the show's story and characters; while Rob Lowe was the initial draw, Lone Star evolved to the point where Lowe's Owen has become one more of a large cast. Season 4 sees the show transform into a true ensemble, even if the focus remains on certain precious figures.

Although the fan-favorite pairing of Tarlos made it to the altar, the season ended with a gut punch after an emotional death and uncertain futures for some characters. However, fans will have to wait a bit since Lone Star's fifth season has been confirmed, but it currently doesn't have a set release date. They can always rewatch the antics of season 4 until the next chapter arrives.

5 '9-1-1' Season 4

IMDb Score: 8.01

Just like the upcoming seventh season will, 9-1-1's fourth installment started with one hell of a splash. While the latest will see a cruise ship disaster bring two of their own to the forefront of danger, season four saw a different kind of water emergency when the Hollywood Reservoir dam broke, launching a bus into the air and through a window several stories up. What a way to start the season! Not to mention your work day...

But as is a common occurrence with 9-1-1 emergencies, they can be rather full on, and the rest of the season followed in its opening dramatics. The season also involved a storyline about a certain beloved character getting shot. Despite 9-1-1's usual heartache, the fourth season sits rightfully where it belongs, chock full of all the lighthearted comedy and family aspects you could want from this show.

4 '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 2

IMDb Score: 8.02

By season 2 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, fans were pretty much on board for the new show to continue following in its predecessor's successful footsteps. Likable figures to fall in love with and unlikeable characters to hate, more wild, action-packed drama, and a backdrop of the titular state to accompany all meant audiences had little trouble watching—and supporting.

Lone Star's second season is the highest-rated of its franchise among IMDb fans. These shows have the ability to grip their audiences in many ways, especially when the personal drama is as compelling as the action-packed sequences. With threats to the lives of beloved characters, crazy rescues, and impressive character-building, it really isn't hard to see why the spin-off has no problem keeping its viewer's attention in a tight grasp.

3 '9-1-1' Season 1

IMDb Score: 8.07

This is where it all began; after all, every show has to start somewhere. For the One Chicago franchise, the debut of Chicago Fire all the way back in 2012 sparked the creation of the family formed today. For the Arrowverse, it was Arrow that kickstarted that adventure. For this universe, the debut of 9-1-1 in 2018 introduced the world to a new group of heroes, prompting multiple award nominations for the new arrival.

A new show has to grab the audience's attention to have an impact, and 9-1-1 did it with ease. It's not difficult to grip people when your initial storylines are dramatic sequences with first responders; it adds a layer of personal stakes to the action, making it more relatable. The addition of beloved, award-winning actors like Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, plus the name-recognition of behind-the-scenes creator Ryan Murphy, made the show feel like a must-watch. Six years later, it's still doing just that.

2 '9-1-1' Season 3

IMDb Score: 8.18

The 9-1-1 shows are renowned for sometimes being over the top in their emergency situations, and they don't hold back on special effects to give audiences the feel of a terrifying or potentially unbelievable situation. They proved early that they weren't afraid to go big with their rescues, and when season three rolled around, they only proved it more.

The season threw viewers into the deep end with a nail-biting natural disaster when a tsunami struck Los Angeles, putting two fan favorites at serious risk. Fast forward, and the show featured a perilous trainwreck that had viewers on the edge of their seats. Packed heavy with emotion, incredible performances, and some of the show's best visuals, it's not hard to see why season 3 is among the best in 9-1-1.

1 '9-1-1' Season 2

IMDb Score: 8.32

There are TV shows, movies, games, and cartoon scenes out there capable of leaving audiences with chills running down their spine long after they end. For the 9-1-1 franchise, the second season of 9-1-1 created one of those moments that became one of the most memorable happenings of the show. After all, it's not every day a firetruck lands on someone, is it?

Season 2 of 9-1-1 has some of its best episodes, ensuring it would become among television's most popular shows. It's only a taste of the emotion packed into the show's second season, and it proves just how much of an emotional hold these characters have had on their viewers, even from early on. Coupled with stellar acting from an incredibly talented cast, and it's easy to understand why season 2 of 9-1-1 is the highest-rated by fans on IMDb.

