Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers up to Season 5A of 9-1-1.9-1-1 follows a select group of first responders as they handle emergencies that arise during their (sometimes exceptionally long) shifts, while they struggle with maintaining their lives outside of work with the horrific things they see on a daily basis. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear and starring Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among others, the series has become known for the unbelievably wild calls that the members of Firehouse 118 and Sergeant Athena Grant are called upon to respond to and the deeply emotional stories that utilize the talents of the incredibly talented ensemble cast.

Throughout the series, which premiered in 2018, there have been moments that shined and made it unquestionably clear how powerful the show could be. But there have also been stories that probably could have been shelved or tackled in a better way. We’ve ranked the four and a half seasons that have aired thus far from worst to best, detailing some highs and lows of each.

Season 5A

At the bottom of the bunch is 9-1-1 Season 5A, which recently aired its mid-season finale, seeing yet another change coming to the show as one of the 118 members decided to leave the firehouse behind. When the series returns in March for Season 5B, we’ll discover if Eddie (Ryan Guzman) was serious about leaving, but we’ll also get a definite answer on where the season falls in our ranking. As of now, Season 5 would be ranked as the worst. Losing Hewitt temporarily due to her maternity leave has made Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie's story painful to watch, as we’ve just left longing for them to reunite and make things right since Episode 3.

The calls the team are responding to are just lacking all-around, and it feels like they’ve burned through their best ideas throughout the previous seasons. There's potential for the season to vastly improve in the latter half of the season, as Eddie's potential leave could be an incredibly powerful story if done right, particularly if he does leave the show in a more permanent manner to ensure a safer future where his son doesn't have to constantly fret over whether he'll die on the job.

Season 1

Next is the first, 10-episode season of 9-1-1. The season introduced us to this world with Abby (Connie Britton) at our side. As much as we all may love Britton, Abby is a big part of the reason that this season didn’t work. The writers didn’t quite seem to know how to make the 9-1-1 calls have a real impact, as they later figured out with Hewitt onboard as their regular dispatcher Maddie Buckley. Plus, the romance between Abby and Buck (Oliver Stark) didn't work as the pairing was incredibly flawed and didn't blossom, despite us being told it was on-screen. The aftermath of this relationship was one of the more unenjoyable aspects of the two following seasons as well, with Buck hung up on Abby as she traveled across Europe and ignored his existence.

The age gap between them (Abby being 42 and Buck only 26) was also off-putting, especially as Buck's actions showed how immature he was, and it was hard to see any kind of connection between them that would explain their alleged deep attraction for one another. They both had little to no idea where their lives were headed, which bonded them, but failed to see how different their futures were. Abby was figuring out her next step in life, while Buck was still figuring out his first step. Altogether, it was rather difficult to understand the relationship, and it took up too much time during the season.

The storyline with Abby’s mother suffering from dementia and the toll that took on Abby just didn’t quite land, as we didn’t have nearly enough time with Abby to really become invested, and it didn't help that Britton left the show at the end of the season. Aside from Abby, the stories for the other characters were probably some of the least enjoyable the show has done thus far. Hen (Aisha Hinds) cheated on her loving wife with her messy ex Eva, giving weight to the custody battle that Eva wanted to start. Athena and Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) wrestled with him being gay and their marriage being over, which Athena fought back hard against as she, at one point, admittedly wanted to stay in a "sexless marriage" with him.

While their dynamic eventually became much more enjoyable, this story with Athena and Michael was not handled well at first and didn't show either character in the best light for first impressions. Given Athena's prominence on the show, it wasn't hard to quickly move past this and begin to love her. For Michael, however, the show never really did right by him as a gay man from the very beginning. As a parent and as a friend to Athena, he shined. In his personal life, not so much, as little care was put into developing it until Season 5 when Michael proposed to his long-term boyfriend and was written off of the show in the same episode.

Season 1, on all accounts, felt like a test run. The show didn’t quite know what it was or what it wanted to be. It did, however, understand that the 9-1-1 calls the first responders would be helping with would be weird, like the premature baby stuck in the plumbing of an apartment building in the series’ very first episode. The beginning of the story with Bobby (Peter Krause) and his guilt over what happened to his family and finally reaching out to his team for help after breaking his sobriety was beautifully done and a highlight of the first season.

Season 4

9-1-1 Season 4 isn’t necessarily bad by any means, but it also just was not amazing or enjoyable either. The show did not treat the pandemic seriously, and it felt like more of a lazy afterthought, rather than the show really trying to do right by first responders working during such a dangerous moment in time. The only impact of including the pandemic in the show was sporadic and irresponsible mask usage and multiple mentions of the pandemic per episode, often as the butt of a joke, like in Season 4, Episode 13 when a woman fell through her deck and cracked a joke about it being due to her quarantine weight gain.

If the writers really wanted to include the pandemic to show the toll it was taking on first responders in the real world, they definitely should and could have leaned in and shown the horror of the situation — even for just one episode. Instead, we picked up in Season 4 when the worst was over and everyone stopped being in quarantine. By season's end, the writers started pretending the pandemic didn't exist anymore as they've done into Season 5 thus far. Given how it was portrayed, it would have been much easier to enjoy the season if the writers had just ignored the pandemic and carried on as usual. Including it just felt like a wholly unnecessary reminder of the real world when viewers were desperate for an escape with these beloved characters.

Aside from the pandemic, there are a few stories that were really memorable throughout the fourth season, but they don’t leave anything to be desired. For example, when Maddie and Chimney finally welcomed their baby girl into the world, Chimney’s brother Albert (John Harlan Kim) nearly dies on the same night in a car crash. It’s television, but can no good moment go unpunished? Other memorable stories are Hen and Karen (Tracie Thoms) finding the perfect addition to their family in little Nia, their new foster daughter, only for Nia to be taken from them and reunited with her birth mother. Or, Eddie being shot by a sniper (for nothing other than shock value) and Maddie quitting her job in the season finale.

The fourth season just felt like piles of trauma being thrown onto these already very traumatized characters for the sake of shocking viewers when viewers could have used more of the sweeter moments in-between with the characters bonding or working through some of their relentless trauma together.

Season 4 did finally address the elephant in the room with Buck and the distance between his family, as his flashback episode delved into what life was like for him as a child after his parents — unbeknownst to him — lost a child to leukemia. Did this story work? Not quite, but it was at least intriguing enough to keep viewers interested. Overall, though, the season just felt like a bunch of missed opportunities and was simply hard to watch as it seemed there was very little joy for anyone involved.

Season 3

The third season begins with a shocking two-part episode depicting a tsunami hitting Los Angeles… with an off-duty Buck and Christopher (Gavin McHugh) at the center of the chaos. Perhaps their best catastrophe episode to date, it starts the season off on an incredibly strong note. A few other strong stories throughout the season were the flashback episode of Athena becoming a cop and how she lost her fiancé, the brutal and emotional story of Hen’s accident while driving the ambulance that killed a young woman, and the episode later in the season where the call center is taken hostage with Maddie inside.

However, some other developments put a damper on the season. One in particular that stands out is Buck’s decision to sue the city for not allowing him back to work, putting his colleagues at the 118 in a terrible position. This was definitely a series low for Buck, and other things suffered because of it, like his friendship with Eddie that is always such a joy to watch. Another aspect that dragged the season down was Michael’s brain tumor, which just felt like more trauma being piled onto Athena and her family, rather than having any important impact. Overall, the season is enjoyable but doesn’t quite land as well as our top pick.

Season 2

The second season of 9-1-1 shook things up… in a good way. So long Abby, and hello to Eddie Diaz and Maddie Buckley. The series hit its groove over these 18-episodes, starting off with an amazing two-part episode that saw an earthquake hitting Los Angeles and the first responders struggling to handle the situations that arose. It was particularly a great showing for Maddie, who was suddenly thrust into her new role as a dispatcher during a major disaster, showing us what she was made of and how great she would be in this role right away. Another highlight of the season was the story of Maddie and Doug (Brian Hallisay), as we see Maddie going through the emotions of leaving her abusive husband to him finding her and nearly killing her and Chimney.

Eddie also proved to be a great addition, quickly finding a great rapport with Buck, while Eddie’s relationship with his son Christopher also became a fan-favorite and one of the sweeter aspects of the series. The season is just full of incredible developments: The blossoming romances between Athena and Bobby and Maddie and Chimney, the flashback episodes depicting how Hen and Chimney came to be first responders at the 118, and no shortage of heart-wrenching moments in and out of the field that kept the viewers glued to their screens are just a few that immediately jump out. Season 2 may be one of the strongest seasons of any TV show.

Every episode of 9-1-1 is currently streaming on Hulu.

