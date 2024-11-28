Ryan Murphy revealed that a third 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works at ABC. "Tim Minear and I are working on a new spin-off that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall. . . . So now we’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name, but it’s fun," Murphy told Variety. Later reports revealed that some cities where the show would be set were in consideration, but Hawai'i emerged as the prime candidate. However, that might also change according to 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. He spoke to TheWrap about the upcoming series finale of the first 9-1-1 spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and what fans should prepare themselves for regarding how the show ends.

Raisani also shared an update on the second spino-ff, revealing that the creative team was looking to set the show in a relatively unknown city. Most major cities in the US have shows set in them, which removes them from consideration, Hawai'i included. It has seen shows like Hawai'i Five-O and Magnum P.I. take place there, and recently, Fox's flagship series Rescue: HI-Surf has also been set there. Raisani talked about the elimination process for most cities, saying,

"We wanted to find a city that also wasn’t so well known by other TV franchises. With Seattle, you’re looking at the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ universe, and with Chicago, you’ve got the Dick Wolf universe. So we did a lot of strategizing about a city that hopefully is exciting in concept, but not so well known by many other TV shows and franchises. I think that the veil will come off of that pretty soon."

Leaving Hawai'i Might Be Good for the Untitled '9-1-1' Spin-Off.

When Hawai'i was announced as the top option for the 9-1-1 spin-off location, it came with a caveat. Hawai'i is a relatively expensive state to film in, and given the high production cost of 9-1-1 shows, it might have become too costly for the network immediately or in the future. Production costs are why Fox canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star, even when it seemed like the show had a lot of life left. Over on CBS, NCIS: Hawai'i was canceled for similar reasons when the network couldn't afford it despite great ratings and reception.

The series finale for 9-1-1: Lone Star is set for February 3, 2025, while the fall finale airs on Monday, December 2. In 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, Episode 9, "Carlos is determined to solve his father’s murder. Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity. Judd gives into his demons as Tommy begins her treatment."

Catch up with 9-1-1: Lone Star on Hulu before next Monday's fall finale.

