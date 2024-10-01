The 9-1-1 universe continues to expand even with 9-1-1: Lone Star in its fifth and final season. After much speculation about the future of the Ryan Murphy-fronted universe, the multi-hyphenate has confirmed to Variety that there is, in fact, another 9-1-1 series in the works. Still in the early days of development, Murphy reveals that he is writing it with Tim Minear. The location or premise of the show is yet to be determined, but they hope to have it on air in the 2025/2026 TV season. The show is set to air on 9-1-1's current home, ABC. Murphy talked about the new series, saying,

"Tim Minear and I are working on a new spin-off that we’re actually writing, and that we hope to get on the air next fall. . . . So now we’re going to launch a new show in a new city that I can’t name, but it’s fun. And ‘9-1-1’ moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night. They obviously have an appetite for that, so we’re going to give them another one that I really love."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Ends

Murphy also addressed the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star. He echoed similar reasons given by Fox when they cancelled the series. "Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn’t work. It’s a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it," he told the publication. The final season has launched to high viewership numbers amid discussions about a spin-off from current showrunner Rashad Raisani. He revealed that he had been "desperately pushing" for a spinoff centered on fan favorite Carlos and his new Texas Rangers partner Campbell.

There has been no official word of the spin-off yet. If greenlit, the new 9-1-1 series would become the third show in the universe and the second 9-1-1 series on ABC. It would be the third overall Ryan Murphy series on the network following the launch of Doctor Odyssey last week. Per official reports, the Joshua Jackson-led series debuted with 7.59 million viewers. “Based on how well it’s doing," Murphy is "pretty optimistic about a second season,” he said. 9-1-1 Season 8 airs on Thursdays on ABC, while 9-1-1: Lone Star dominates Fox's Mondays.

