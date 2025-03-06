The next 9-1-1 spinoff takes viewers to the country music capital of the world, Nashville. After considering various cities, the 9-1-1 team decided to tell the stories of the first responders in that part of the country. Hawai'i had been rumored to be the strongest contender, but it was later scrapped. The move to set the show in Tennessee has viewers concerned that the new spinoff will be nothing special. After all, the recently concluded 9-1-1: Lone Star was also set in Middle America, and the range of stories that can be told about these locations intersects hugely. 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear talked to Entertainment Weekly about the new location. He said that something special about Nashville made it the perfect place for the next fire station in the 9-1-1 universe. He touched on that reason, saying:

"It's the city itself; its personality. We just thought it would be a good fit for the franchise — and actually quite different than Texas."

'9-1-1' Shows Are Not Competing, Says Tim Minear

Minear also discussed the untimely cancellation of 9-1-1: Lone Star. While the cancellation was heartbreaking for fans, Minear looked at the upside and challenged 9-1-1 viewers to give the first spinoff a chance. "I really loved the five years that we did on that show. I think we were really creative and successful in " he said. Minear continued: "I really think that if [9-1-1 fans] just give it a chance and stop acting like it's in competition with 9-1-1, which it never was, I think that they could love it. It's different." He added:

"It's not trying to be the same show as 9-1-1, just like Nashville is not going to try to be Lone Star."

Details about the new spinoff are scarce, with the location being the only thing to be announced. The cast is yet to be revealed, but Minear hints that we might see 9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres again. "I adore Gina Torres, and will hopefully work with her again soon," he told the outlet out of the blue. Given Minear's past comments about the actress, Torres appearing on Nashville would not be a huge surprise. He had enlisted her for a voice-over on 9-1-1 before, so he must hold her talent in high regard. However, none of this has been confirmed yet.

9-1-1 returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. In the midseason premiere, "The 118 responds to a fire at a local animal shelter and races to evacuate all the animals. Meanwhile, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) takes a 9-1-1 call that sets her on a quest for answers," reads the official logline.

