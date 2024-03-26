The Big Picture Former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei will make a guest appearance in an upcoming 9-1-1 episode.

Episode 4 marks the 100th aired episode of 9-1-1 and features a unique emergency that brings the entire cast together in Los Angeles.

Oliver Stark teases a fun and casual feel for the special episode, with hints of further crossovers with other ABC shows in the future.

Joey Graziadei chose who to give his final rose in The Bachelor Season 28 finale, marking the end of his time on the show. However, he's not becoming a scarce face on ABC yet. A promo video confirmed what fans had speculated for a while since a 9-1-1 set photo teased a crossover between the long-running reality dating show and the first responder drama. ABC has planned something special to celebrate 9-1-1 reaching 100 episodes after moving to their network, and that's by crossing over with one of their most popular shows. In Season 7, Episode 4, "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered" an emergency takes the 118 to the bachelor mansion as they try to help a woman in need, but scenes that unfold tease a classic casual, fun, ridiculous and over-the-top 9-1-1 hour.

The clip opens with the announcer recapping Joey's choice, but a motor vehicle accident leaves a woman needing medical attention. Maddie and Josh can be seen at the call center freaking out over something, possibly a call they just answered and they recognized the address — it's not a stretch to think Maddie and Josh are part of Bachelor Nation. The 118 is on the case as they make a grand entrance, and as usual, the station's two most eligible bachelors get some attention. That's until Joey steals the spotlight from them. The promo teases some surprises for some people as Chimney hears a voice over his shoulder and on turning, it's none other than Joey. Is Chimney a hopeless romantic who rewinds after a long day by catching up on episodes of the show and can't believe he's looking at the bachelor?

'9-1-1' Season 7, Episode 4 Is an Extra Special Episode

Apart from marking the 100-aired-episodes milestone, Episode 4 will see the entire cast reunite after spending the past three episodes of Season 7 in different locations dealing with different emergencies. The sinking cruise ship emergency concludes in Episode 3 as Athena and Bobby try to stay alive, and Episode 4 will see them back in Los Angeles reunited with family, both immediate and the 118 families.

Oliver Stark teased a fun emergency that won't be anxiety-inducing and take away from the casual feel the episode is going for while talking to People Magazine.

“It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it. There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

An all-new episode of 9-1-1 airs this Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC. Watch the entire series on Hulu. Check out the promo below.

