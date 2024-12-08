Crossover events are some of the most fun things to watch on television. There have been tons of famous ones over the years, including everything from a three-part NCIS crossover to that classic Flintstones and Jetsons mash-up. So, it makes sense that fans have been clamoring for a crossover between two of the best network shows right now: 9-1-1 and The Rookie. Although it's not super common for shows with different producers to cross over, both of the series do air on ABC (which makes it perfect for some mega advertising opportunities). The possibilities of how to make a crossover happen are endless, so these two writing teams just need to make it happen now.

'9-1-1' and 'The Rookie' Are Just Screaming for a Crossover

The main reason that these two series would be perfect for a collaboration is that they're both set in Los Angeles. It's reasonable to think that these two teams would come across each other while out in the line of duty. Even though they might have separate jurisdictions, they could definitely work on the same cases. There is even some enmeshment already with one of the actors on these two shows. Danny Nucci plays Detective Rick Romero on 9-1-1 and Detective Sanford Motta on The Rookie, which makes him the perfect example of an actor who can appear on both programs pretty seamlessly. Although it might be too confusing to have Nucci appear in the crossover event (because he's basically two different people), there are plenty of ways the characters of both series could show up in a way that isn't befuddling at all.

Aside from the logistical aspects of the shows coming together, the dramas would also blend well with each other because of their overall storytelling styles. Both series are procedurals with some plotlines that carry over between episodes. They both focus heavily on the thrilling rescues and dangerous calls that firefighters and police go on, but they also dig into the interpersonal relationships with each other and between these team members and their loved ones. Both 9-1-1 and The Rookie also both utilize similar tones. There is plenty of suspense (and lots of high-stakes action), but there's also some humor thrown in with characters that act as comic relief. Because the shows share these commonalities, it would be relatively easy for the characters to interact in an organic way that fits with the writing style of both series.

The Possibilities for Storylines Are Endless With a '9-1-1'/'Rookie' Crossover

The public servants on both shows are easy to root for, and just so happen to find themselves in danger frequently because of their line of work (or just plain bad luck). So, it would be a piece of cake to insert these characters into each other's worlds. Perhaps Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) needs help solving a specific case that only John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) can figure out. The whole Rookie crew has proved to be adept at cracking investigations wide open, and since Athena is the only cop featured on 9-1-1, she could possibly use the help. And, of course, with all of the many natural disasters that are occurring over on 9-1-1 (earthquake, tsunami, beenado, take your pick), the 118 Firehouse might need to rely on the LAPD's help to keep the citizens of Los Angeles safe. Perhaps the next citywide crisis could result in Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) taking control and working with emergency response services led by Bobby Nash (Peter Krause). There are so many opportunities for the two shows to come together for exciting crossover events.

Even if 9-1-1 and The Rookie just decided to do one crossover episode a season, it would be a fun way to get fans excited about the two series that have both been on the air for quite some time now. It would be a unique way to breathe fresh life into both of these franchises, as well as possibly earn some new viewers who just tune into one show or the other. Although it might take some negotiating to get producers Tim Minear (9-1-1) and Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) to agree to a collaboration, it's way past time for these shows to finally come together.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights; the series will come back from its winter break on March 6, 2025. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

