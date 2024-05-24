The Big Picture 9-1-1 Season 7 set records on ABC, making it one of the network's most popular series.

The showrunners are open to crossovers, but current plans do not include one with The Rookie.

It is unlikely that 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star will have crossovers now that they're on different networks.

Since moving to ABC, 9-1-1 has proven to be a winner with audiences as Season 7 broke records for the network. While crossovers were not a thing with the show before 9-1-1: Lone Star entered the picture, they have also proven to be a fun way to expand the show. In Season 7, a mini-crossover with The Bachelor happened in the most 9-1-1 manner possible. However, the prime candidate for the crossover was always The Rookie, whose similarities with 9-1-1 make it perfect. Both shows are about first responders, and they are set in LA. The conversation has reached Eric Winter, and in a conversation with Hello Magazine, he said, "I've been hearing people talk about that. Wouldn't that be funny?"

Winter likes the idea of a crossover, something he opened up about, saying, "I love all those actors on that show, that would be amazing, that would be super fun. But I don't know if it will happen." Who knows? Tim Minear does. He floated the idea in an interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting Season 7 but revealed that it won't happen in the current season, saying, "Is it The Rookie?... Probably not, since I just said The Rookie."

'9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Crossovers Are Still a No-Go

If aligning the shows in the 9-1-1 universe for a crossover was hard, the ABC move made it even harder. Last year, Fox President of Entertainment Michael Thorn told Deadline that the biggest hurdle to cross was scheduling, and without both shows on the same network, it was improbable they'd crossover. "As far as crossovers go, crossovers has always been really hard on the 9-1-1 franchise because they're such ambitious schedules. We weren't able to do it every year when both shows ran on the network, anyways," he said.

Minear remains the showrunner on both shows but has not revealed the universe's future. Since both shows will finally be on air simultaneously, TV Line recently posed the question to Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group. 20th Century Television produces both shows and is owned by Disney. Erwich answered that he was "not aware" of any plans for a crossover. For now, a crossover still doesn't seem likely.

9-1-1 will return for Season 8 this fall on ABC, airing on Thursdays from 8-9 PM ET. 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 5 this fall on Fox. It will air on Mondays from 8-9 PM ET.

