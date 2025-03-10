The move from Fox to ABC opened 9-1-1 to a fresh world of opportunities, including a new audience and crossover opportunities. With the network having several shows set in Los Angeles, the logistics of staging a crossover become easier. There have been calls for the show to crossover with another ABC fan-favorite, The Rookie. In a conversation with TV Fanatic, series star Oliver Stark revealed which shows he would be open to his character crossing over with. "As many as they’ll have me in," the actor said. He echoed something said before, talking about how good a crossover with The Rookie would be. "I know we’ve said this before, or I’ve said this in the past, but The Rookie seems like an obvious and easy crossover," he said. Stark pitched some potential storylines, saying:

"I believe their show is set in Los Angeles, so that seems to make sense to me that there could be some mass casualty event that all the police stations and all the firehouses are at. Or, a more fun route, I believe they do police versus firefighter football games or whatever. So maybe we rock up on The Rookie and take them down in some sporting event."

How Possible Is a Crossover Between 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1?'

Image via ABC

Alexi Hawley is the creator and showrunner on The Rookie. He's addressed this question before telling TV Line it would be "hard" to accomplish. With most of the logistics working themselves out because of the nature of both shows, Hawley gave his reasons. "To me, that’s a hard crossover,” he began, adding, "just because you have an expectation that you’re going to see [9-1-1 characters] all the time." He continued, presenting his objection to the idea of a crossover. "If we’re both in the same universe in Los Angeles, how are we not stumbling over them all the time?"

Suffice to say viewers shouldn't expect a crossover between 9-1-1 and The Rookie any time soon, if ever, based on Hawley's comments. Meanwhile, a crossover between two of Ryan Murphy's shows on ABC is set for some time this month. Athena (Angela Bassett) is expected to appear aboard The Odyssey during a casino-themed week while chasing down robbers targeting the ship. "Unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s (Joshua Jackson) help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand," the official logline for the Doctor Odyssey episode reads.

