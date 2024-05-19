The Big Picture 9-1-1's disaster episodes spotlight the entire cast working together, showcasing high-stakes rescues.

The tsunami episodes reveal deep emotional connections, with Buck's storyline adding sincerity and depth.

These episodes solidify 9-1-1's reputation for high-octane rescues and meaningful character development.

There have been countless disasters on 9-1-1 throughout its seven seasons on the air. There was the huge earthquake that struck Los Angeles in Season 2, the destructive dam break in Season 4, and the catastrophic cruise ship capsizing in Season 7. These calamitous events have become the show's calling card. When it's not Mother Nature wreaking havoc, the writers have also included plenty of violent criminals, major fires, and other crises to place victims and the rescuers themselves in danger. In fact, it seems as though the writers of the series love nothing more than to put their main characters in some of the scariest situations possible. But there's one natural disaster that still stands out as the most heart-pumping thrill ride of the entire series.

The first three episodes of Season 3 (which aired in 2019) followed the events of a massive tsunami that hit Los Angeles. The 118 team was tasked with rescuing as many people as possible, while some of their own also found themselves in peril. The 9-1-1 creators truly outdid themselves with the impressive CGI effects (especially how the gigantic wave looked hitting the shore and the iconic Santa Monica Pier.) While the very end of Episode 1 saw the wave building up, the true action unfolded in Episodes 2 and 3. Along with the imaginative look at what could take place if a tsunami were to ever hit Southern California, the writers also included plenty of adrenaline-inducing moments where viewers were holding their breath to find out what was going to happen next.

The 118 Showed Off Their Heroics in These Episodes of '9-1-1'

One of the reasons the ABC series (which aired on FOX back in Season 3) surpasses expectations with their disaster episodes is because they're able to showcase the entire cast working together. Even if they're separated while out on different calls, they all share the common goal of enduring a crisis and working to save as many people as possible (often in strange or challenging circumstances). The storyline that involved Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was especially intense. Although Maddie was safe in the dispatcher center, she still got attached to one of her callers named Jonas, who was trapped in his attic. As the water rose, Maddie instructed him to try and break through the roof. She tried to keep him safe, but the water continued to rise, and as the call dropped, Maddie knew that he had tragically succumbed to the water. With tears in her eyes, Maddie had to take the next 9-1-1 call that came through. It was a heartbreaking scene, but also incredibly poignant, as it demonstrated how first responders often must push down their own feelings in order to focus on saving more victims.

Both Episodes 2 and 3 rushed forward at breakneck speed as the rest of the team worked to rescue people in various states of distress, all related to the tsunami. Athena (Angela Bassett) and her daughter, May (Corinne Massiah) provided medical care to a woman involved in a car accident, Bobby (Peter Krause) and his crew tried to rescue a wedding party on a boat who were severely injured, and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) worked to save a couple who were trapped on the Santa Monica Pier's Ferris wheel. These rescues proved that natural disasters result in tons of unexpected catastrophes that are directly linked to the initial event but are often caused by a cascade of unfortunate incidents. It was a realistic way to portray that these types of large-scale emergencies cause way more victims than just from the initial impact. By featuring multiple rescues (with many different victims), these episodes showcased that the heroic 118 team will always be up to the challenge of protecting, serving, and rescuing.

Related 7 Major Disasters in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked from Worst to Best An earthquake, a tsunami, and a solar storm? What other unbelievable things will hit Los Angeles and Austin?

These Episodes of '9-1-1' Showed Buck in a New Light

Close

As interesting as it was to see all the other first responders out on the field, the most impactful storyline in these episodes revolved around Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh). The two were enjoying a day of fun on the pier when the tsunami struck. What followed were several harrowing scenes where the two were in danger from the cascading wave. The most heartbreaking moment was at the end of Episode 2 when Buck and Christopher seek safety by climbing onto an abandoned firetruck. While Buck was helping to move several people to safety, the firetruck shifted because of a rush of water, and Christopher was thrown into the waves. Buck spends much of Episode 3 frantically searching for Christopher, not knowing how he will tell Eddie of his son's fate.

Stark put in a stellar performance during these episodes. His commitment to rescuing people resulted in putting Christopher in danger, but his dedication and love for the boy were innately experienced by the viewers, as it became clear that Buck would do anything to find Christopher. In one gut-wrenching scene, Buck confesses his overwhelming guilt at losing Christopher to Eddie, but just as he does so, it's revealed that the boy has actually been rescued and is truly safe. The relief on Buck's face was incredibly touching. This storyline helped create a new side to Buck's character; instead of just being a playboy, Buck now had much more sincerity and depth and formed a deep bond with Christopher.

The tsunami episodes helped showcase what 9-1-1 has become known for: high-octane rescues with non-stop action. But it also displayed deep emotional connections with the characters, and this led to more meaningful character development for everyone (but especially more vulnerability for Buck). It also further cemented the idea that the series would continue to place the 118 crew in danger, even if audiences felt knocked around by the continual threat to their safety. Since Season 3, the series has shown that they can bring drama and high-stakes action, while still allowing their characters to grow and change. It's hard to imagine future disasters can live up to the high bar the tsunami episodes have set for the show, but they can sure try!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights and are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu