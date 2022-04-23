Editor's Note: Spoilers for 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone StarIn a franchise where bad things are bound to happen and drama is a part of everyday life, the relationships between characters can bring a bit of relief and comfort in the face of trauma, violence, and dangerous situations. Or, as is the case with a few of the entries on this list, relationships may raise the stakes even higher. Whatever the case, it’s hard not to fall in love with these characters and the people they choose to spend their days with. The following is a list of the 7 best relationships in the 9-1-1 universe, ranked.

7. Michael Grant and David Hale (9-1-1)

Meeting in a broken elevator, flirting in the dark, surviving a brain tumor, becoming engaged during an explosion, and eventually running off to Haiti together to help with relief efforts — the ride that is the relationship between Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) and David (La Monde Byrd) is certainly a wild one. While the two didn’t meet until Season 3 of 9-1-1, trapped together in a broken elevator, it was clear from the moment they met that there was chemistry and, despite a rocky start, with Michael disappearing shortly after to see his ex-wife, Athena (Angela Bassett), in the hospital, he and David managed to come together again and officially start dating.

It feels like a well-deserved rest for Michael, who came out to Athena and their two children after 14 years of marriage. After trying to stay together for the kids, Michael and Athena finally decided to divorce and, from there on out, Michael could be more true to himself and his identity. His meeting with David feels like a breath of fresh air and their engagement, which was rudely interrupted by an explosion at the hospital where David works as a neurosurgeon, was a long time coming. The fact that Michael decides to follow David to Haiti seems like the perfect ending for these two.

6. Henrietta ‘Hen’ Wilson and Karen Wilson (9-1-1)

Their relationship hasn’t always been the most steady, and more than once their love for each other has been tested; still, Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) adoration for her wife, Karen (Tracie Thoms), is plain to see and, as the show goes on, the two always seem to rise to whatever challenges are thrust their way.

While Hen’s infidelity definitely put a strain on their marriage, with Karen choosing to take their son, Denny (Declan Pratt), to live at her parents’ house, their devotion to each other and their family, as well as Hen’s regret over her decision, is enough to bring them back together - though not without serious thought to their relationship going forward. Still, their reconciliation is like a sigh of relief - slightly tampered by their following struggles when it comes to having more children. Despite everything they've been through, it seems like these two just can’t catch a break.

5. Athena Grant-Nash and Robert ‘Bobby’ Nash (9-1-1)

There’s something to be said about moving forward despite past trauma. While it’s clear that these two will never forget the loved ones they lost, their love for each other still shines brightly. Having met through work, seeing each other often on cases, the two finally grew close when, in the aftermath of a deadly motorcycle accident, the two sought comfort in each other. It wasn’t long before they finally decided to start dating. While their relationship started out a secret, with Athena being hesitant after her past relationships ended in death or divorce, eventually the two were able to find even ground. They reveal their relationship by nonchalantly kissing in front of the rest of 118 and of course, the moment is as sweet as it is chuckle-worthy. The road to happiness hasn’t been easy for these two but, when past traumas make themselves known, the support these two give each other is enough to lighten the load enough to keep moving.

4. Judson ‘Judd’ Ryder and Grace Ryder (9-1-1: Lone Star)

Having met through a prayer hotline where Grace (Sierra McClain) was volunteering and Judd (Jim Parrack) was seeking advice and comfort in the face of a past mistake, the two quickly grew close and, though they didn’t meet in person for a little while, the chemistry between the two of them was obvious from the beginning. While they broke up early in their relationship when Judd lied about loving Grace in order to persuade her to pursue a better future, the two eventually found their way back to each other’s sides.

If Judd’s dedication to Grace wasn’t obvious before, his insistence on visiting her every day until her father approved their marriage, even going so far as to build a deck from scratch, is surely enough to make it so, and Grace’s support and comfort during the tragedy of the original 126 are what helps Judd eventually return to the job that he loves. As their relationship continues to evolve, with them recently having their first child together in the wake of a major snow storm, Grace and Judd’s love for each other seems to be ever-growing.

3. Maddie Buckley and Howard 'Chimney' Han (9-1-1)

While no longer together (for now), the relationship between Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is no less iconic - these two have been through so much together, from their first-date-turned-kidnapping to the birth of their daughter, and it's clear that the love and care that these two feel for each other still remains. While they started out as close friends, bonding over shared humor and interests, the two quickly grew closer, eventually realizing their romantic feelings for each other. Chimney's playful nature and devotion to his loved ones mixed well with Maddie's loyalty and care for her family, and the couple's ability to connect and support each other only grows as Maddie continues to face her past and Chimney's struggles over his relationship with his father. Through tsunamis, hostage situations, and various hard calls, these two have always managed to come together at the end of the day to care for and support each other through each hardship.

After Maddie's recent disappearance due to her continual struggles with Post-Partum Depression following the birth of her and Chimney's daughter, Jee-Yun, she and Chimney are still able to talk about their relationship and their feelings in a way that makes it clear that, no matter what, they still care very deeply for each other. Even when they come to the decision to break up, recognizing that they need to grow and heal as individuals first, their dedication to their daughter and their determination to raise her as a team is proof that the two of them will always have each other's backs and gives hope that they may, someday, rekindled their relationship once more.

2. Edmundo ‘Eddie’ Diaz and Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley (9-1-1)

When your best friend decides to make you the guardian of his kid should anything happen to him, you know it’s the real deal. While their initial meeting was a bit tense, with Buck (Oliver Stark) making more than a few snide remarks, he and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) have certainly grown into a nearly inseparable duo. So much so that fans and other characters alike have remarked on maybe there being something more than just friendship between these two.

Either way, it’s clear to see that Eddie and Buck are determined to stay by each other's sides, even when the going gets rough; through gunshot wounds, tsunamis, and everything in between, Buck and Eddie make it work, looking out for each other and each other’s families as well. Even with the new season bringing tension, tough decisions, and a slightly impulsive relationship move on Buck’s part, it seems these two have a way of finding each other in the chaos of it all.

1. Tyler Kennedy ‘T.K.’ Strand and Carlos Reyes (9-1-1: Lone Star)

With everything that these two have been through, it would be expected that they could maybe get a bit of a break. Perhaps some time off that doesn’t involve a hospital stay. It seems that, wherever T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) goes, some sort of accident seems to follow - and, of course, his boyfriend Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) is never far behind, ready and willing to catch T.K. when he falls. Even in the darkest of times, it’s clear how much love these two have for each other. Perhaps the most telling of moments between these two come when they aren’t even technically together.

Following a break-up in Season 2, after Carlos put T.K.'s name on an apartment deed without telling him, leading to T.K. running away in a panic, T.K. falls through the ice while saving a boy trapped under a frozen pond and ends up in a coma. It’s while he’s under that Carlos comes to visit and, despite not technically being together at that point, it’s painfully obvious how much they love each other; T.K. dreams of Carlos while comatose, admitting his part in ‘blowing up the relationship,’ Carlos sits beside him and admits that, despite how angry he is, he wants nothing more than to be able to hold T.K.'s hand, touch his hair, and kiss his face. The two finally get back together after T.K. wakes up and, although they certainly have some rough times ahead of them, T.K. and Carlos always seem to make it out together in the end.

