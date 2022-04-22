Fox’s 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are beloved by the fans for a myriad of reasons, but most notably the creation of beautiful characters that leave anyone watching completely sucked in and emotionally invested in their journey. The universe has become known for the wild emergencies the firefighters and paramedics are out in the world handling, but they’ve also given just as much needed attention to those that are the first point of contact during an emergency: Dispatchers. Some of the most emotional moments from both shows have come from the scenes at the dispatch center, where characters like Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Grace (Sierra McClain) are tasked with helping those experiencing often the worst moments of their lives while staying calm, cool, and collected. In the universe, there have been five primary characters that have worked or are working at the dispatch center. Below, we’ve ranked them from least to most compelling (based on their scenes that are centered around their job).

5. Josh Russo

Josh (Bryan Safi), though not a series regular on 9-1-1, has been around long enough that he has to make this list. However, Josh’s handling of calls, partially due to it being rather limited as a recurring character, hasn’t really made an impression, which is why he is ranked last. Josh is a character with a lot of future possibilities, but as one of the leaders at the call center, sometimes he makes calls that don’t exactly leave viewers rooting for him. For example, Josh’s decision to reprimand Eddie (Ryan Guzman) over the call in Season 5, Episode 11 — where Eddie’s knowledge helped save the family from dying due to the car bomb and pressure sensor under the gas pedal — is frustrating, and that’s a call that the others in the dispatch center don’t have to make, so there aren't really negative feelings to harbor for anyone else. Sure, he makes a great boss, a great mentor, and a great friend, but more effort could be put into the character from every angle.

4. May Grant

May (Corinne Massiah), daughter of Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), is the newest addition to the call center — aside from Eddie, technically. After deciding not to go to college, May got a job at the call center at the beginning of 9-1-1 Season 4, working alongside Josh and Maddie. When Maddie left the call center after having her baby and then ran away from Los Angeles for months, May picked up the mantle as the series’ lead dispatcher… though she hasn’t quite been able to fill the enormous void left by her predecessor. May’s start throughout Season 4 was great, and allowing her to see the kinds of things that her mother and step-father Bobby (Peter Krause) deal with every day allowed the character some great development. But, Season 5 has been a mess all-around, and May has suffered because of this. Her calls just don’t quite pack the same punch as the others on the list, even the rare calls we see Josh pick up. May has a lot of untapped potential, and it would be incredible for the series to give her the same opportunities to prove herself in her new role as they did when Maddie first joined the show back in Season 2. Unfortunately, what we’re getting now isn’t that exciting or entertaining, but there’s definitely room for improvement.

3. Abby Clark

Though not around very long, Abby (Connie Britton) certainly made an impression during the first season of 9-1-1. Abby’s way of handling emergency calls was quite different from we’ve seen from other characters, which made her stand out and helped to make the first season feel extra special. Abby was more blunt, straightforward, and aggressive when it came to these calls, while Maddie, for example, is softer and more comforting. One of the most memorable calls of the entire show is Abby’s call in the pilot episode with the little girl whose house was being broken into. Abby’s approach made her a little more detached from the emergency, but that also gave her the ability to be a little more level-headed and calm to assist the caller. For what the show was during the first season, this really worked, and here’s hoping Britton will agree to return to the show in some capacity before the end.

2. Grace Ryder

9-1-1: Lone Star’s Grace could easily get the top spot on this list. No question about it. But, the series’ refusal to tell stories that aren’t centered around Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) repeatedly — relegating the others on the show to the side plot every time — robs Grace and the others of the chance to be able to shine in the same way that characters from the original have. McClain has proven herself a consistent performer with the ability to have countless powerful moments, like when the astronaut called to say goodbye to his family in the Season 1 finale. Grace is a powerhouse, a woman who is so empathetic and determined to help others that she can often forget to take care of herself. She’s so good-hearted and kind, but also able to defend herself when it comes down to it — like in Season 3, Episode 11 when Grace and Carlos helped to track down the person who made a prank emergency call that ended with an innocent dead.

When we do see Grace at work, it results in some of the series’ best moments. Some of the most impactful moments across both shows, frankly. As Season 3 begins to wind down, there’s still so much potential for Grace’s future stories, especially if the series starts to focus on the call center more. The writers greatly diminished the presence of this part of emergency response in comparison to the original, which has been one of the more disappointing aspects of the spinoff. We all want more of Grace Ryder, and the character is strong enough to carry entire episodes like Maddie has, multiple times, on the original.

1. Maddie Buckley

Of course, in the twist everyone saw coming, Maddie is ranked first as the most compelling dispatcher in the 9-1-1 universe. It’s no competition, really, given Maddie’s extensive history on the original show and how much care and effort has been put into her development. Maddie’s ability to cry because of practically every emergency call she answers is unmatched and has helped to depict how invested she is in her job, in the people that call, and in helping people. Maddie’s compassion is one of her best qualities, something that is never overlooked. And, the writers consistently give her calls that test her and help her shine as a character. She has proven herself on many occasions, from stepping up during her first week when an earthquake hit Los Angeles to when the entire call center was taken hostage. All around, she’s a very skilled, intelligent, and exceptionally kindhearted woman, and it’s truly so wonderful to watch her scenes when she’s at work. Something that 9-1-1 Season 5 has been desperately missing are the powerful moments with Maddie at the call center and something that will hopefully never disappear ever again while the show is on the air.

9-1-1 Season 5 and 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 continue Monday nights on Fox.

