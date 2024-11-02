In the autumn of 2009, the animated feature 9 was released in theaters. Based on the Academy Award-nominated short film of the same name, and with Tim Burton acting as a producer, the film tells the story of several small rag-doll characters that are brought to life by a scientist after the fall of humanity. It features the voice work of a tremendous cast that includes Elijah Wood, Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly, Christopher Plummer, and more. As a somewhat unusual and PG-13-rated animated movie released before the days of streaming, there was seemingly some uncertainty about how to effectively market the film and communicate its tone to audiences, and it went on to become a box-office flop. However, 9 is a film that combines new ideas, impressive design work and animation, and great voice performances to produce a unique film that should be looked back on fondly.

‘9’ Presents Its World Perfectly

Image via Focus Features

In the opening moments of 9, a small rag-doll creation (or "stitchpunk") comes to life in the study of an abandoned building, with the body of a human on the floor among scattered books and loose, blowing papers. As protagonist 9, voiced by Elijah Wood, climbs over stacks of books to reach the window and the camera pulls back from the building to reveal the ruins of a post-apocalyptic city in an alternate version of early 20th century Europe, the audience begins to realize: 9 has atmosphere to spare.

There has always been a whimsical appeal to very small characters exploring human-sized environments, and this has been an element of many films, particularly in animation, like the Toy Story series or Ratatouille. It feels particularly inventive in 9, however, as the characters must traverse a very different environment in post-humanity ruins. Throughout the film, they explore cathedrals, libraries, and the sinister factories of the Machine. This is elevated further with the characters scavenging for parts to suit their needs, utilizing various oversize pieces of the remnants of humanity to craft lanterns, weapons, and more. Each new creation revealed or constructed on screen is a delight to see.

From Stitchpunks to Beasts, the Character Design of ‘9’ Is Fantastic

The memorable artistry of 9 is not limited to its environments. Each of the film’s characters, although simple humanoid rag dolls, feels very distinct in their look and personality, giving each their own feel, whether it be endearing, inquisitive, heroic, or off-putting. This is helped by the cast of impressive actors who lend their voices to these small beings and do their part to bring them to life. In opposition to these characters are the villainous beasts, creations of the Machine, who are also very expressive and memorable in their designs.

Several battles between the stitchpunks and the beasts are some of the sequences where all of 9’s creative elements can be seen working together. The beasts are sufficiently creepy, particularly the Seamstress, which undoubtedly pushed the film’s rating beyond a PG, and the heroes must utilize their environments and all of their tools to fight back against these monsters. In each encounter, we learn about the characters in how they choose or choose not to fight. The loyal but timid 5 fights to protect his friends, but usually cautiously and from a distance. The headstrong 7 will always rush in and put herself in danger to protect her friends. The inventive 9 makes use of his surroundings and finds creative ways to dismantle the technological terrors. Through environmental, character, and creature design, as well as voice work, tone, and atmosphere, 9 shines as a truly unique animated film that offers much that is not offered elsewhere.

Is 9 a film without flaws? Of course not. Certainly, one could watch it and think that it could be a stronger piece if some elements were tweaked or developed further. But as it is, 9 is quite a special film, brimming with imagination and creativity, and it has a world that is exciting to spend a little time in, and characters with whom you would like to go on an adventure. And for that, 15 years after its release, 9 deserves to be remembered with affection.

9 is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

