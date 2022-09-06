Could one of these books be the next 'Call Me By Your Name?'

If you weren't aware Call Me By Your Name was inspired by André Aciman's bestselling novel of the same name, well, you know it now. While many progressive LGBTQ YA movies and TV shows have been made in recent years, book adaptations seem to be doing their best. Call it a push from the writer's fanbases or the advanced minds of readers, these book adaptations seem to be impressing everyone.

In other news, Red, White, and Royal Bluejust announced a wrap, so there's something to look forward to. But countless bestsellers and underrated books are begging for an adaptation. So if you have some extra time on your hands, give these masterpieces a read, and cross your fingers with us as we wait for them to be adapted.

'It's Not Like It's a Secret' by Misa Sugiura

Sana Kiyohara has more secrets than her age. While some are trivial, like how she hates when she's not invited to her friends' parties, others are huge, like her father's extramarital affair. Sana is perfectly fine pretending until her family moves to California and she meets Jamie Ramirez. Jamie is just another girl, but she ignites feelings in Sana she'd never known. As Sana soon realizes, it's not the revelation of truth that's the hardest, but what comes after.

Switching between swooning and sobbing, a movie based onIt's Not Like It's A Secret will have you go through a rollercoaster of emotions. And unequivocally, the book, the film (if there is one), and Sana & Jamie deserve all the love in the world.

'A Little Life' by Hanya Yanagihara

Broke, adrift, and empowered by their friendship and ambition, four friends move from a small Massachusetts college move to New York. Through the years, their friendship deepens and darkens, influenced profoundly by addiction, success, and pride. Yet, each of them realized their greatest challenge was their dear friend Jude. He was a terrifyingly talented litigator yet a traumatized man whose unspeakable childhood haunted every living minute of his existence.

Heartbreaking and exceedingly painful, A Little Lifewould be a cinematic experience far beyond any pain ever inflicted on audiences.

'The Prince and the Dressmaker' by Jen Wang

Prince Sebastian is in search of s bride. Or, more accurately, his parents are looking for one. Sebastian has other plans, like hiding his secret identity for everyone. Every night, he wears feminine dresses and takes Paris by storm as the fabulous Lady Crystallia. His secret weapon: his best friend and brilliant dressmaker, Frances. But that's all she is, a secret. How long will Frances keep secrets to protect his best friend at the expense of her dreams of being world-famous?

An animated movie would be perfect for capturing the brilliant essence of this graphic novel, focusing on Frances' beautiful creations.

'Boyfriend Material' by Alexis Hall

Born to separated rockstar parents, Luc O'Donnell is reluctantly famous. But when his rehab-free father decides to make a comeback, Luc's world is about to face a storm when a compromising picture of him is released. To save his reputation, Luc must find a man willing to pretend to have a nice, normal relationship with him. And Oliver Blackwood - barrister and ethical vegetarian - is the perfect fit. But when it comes to fake dating, nothing is black and white, and it doesn't take much to blur the lines.

Paired with its sequel, Husband Material, Boyfriend Material would make an incredible film that fans would swoon over.

'Love & Other Disasters' by Anita Kelly

Dahlia Woodson is sure she has hit rock bottom. Divorced and on the brink of bankruptcy, her only chance is the famous reality competition show Chef's Special. London Parker isn't doing so well either, especially after announcing their pronouns on national television. Of course, neither of them planned to fall in love, but it's not like love happens on your schedule. But as the finale approaches, things start to heat up, in and out of the kitchen, but can Dahlia and London's relationship take the steam?

The idea of a cooking TV show romance inside a TV show is compelling enough to getLove & Other Disasters, but if it doesn't get you running yet, the setting will blow your brains off.

'The Priory of the Orange Tree' by Samantha Shannon

For as long as anyone can remember, the House of Berethnet has ruled Inys. Unwed and childless, Queen Sabran the Ninth must conceive a daughter to protect her kingdom from obliteration. But it doesn't come easy, especially when assassins get closer to her door. A complete outsider at court, Ead Duryan keeps an eye on Sabran, ensuring she's protected with forbidden magic. Across the dark sea, Tané has trained her enture life to be a dragon rider, but the choice she is forced to make could unravel a life. But are they strong enough to protect Inys from the ensuing chaos?

Over 844 pages long, The Priory of the Orange Treewould make an epic fantasy movie.

'The Charm Offensive' by Alison Cochrun

Dev Deshpande's firm belief in fairy tales led him to the long-running reality dating show Ever After. Of course, he's only the most successful producer in the franchise's history who crafts love stories, but he's happy nonetheless. Dev always has a perfect story curated for the artists ... until Charlie Winshaw, disgraced tech wunderkind, steps on the show. Charlie is not even one bit the romantic Prince Charming Ever After expects. Instead, he's uptight, anxious, and doesn't believe in love stories. As Dev tries to groom him into a tailored charmer, he might just realize Charlie has better chemistry with Dev than any costar. But every TV show has a script, can Dev and Charlie twist theirs?

With a 4.24 rating on Goodreads, Alison Cochrun'sThe Charm Offensive is a perfect tale of interracial, gay rom-com that would make a fantastic Celebrity Romance movie.

'Meet Cute Diary' by Emery Lee

Noah Ramirez is an expert on romance. Or so he thinks. He's a high school teen who runs a popular blog, the Meet Cute Diary, a collection of trans happily ever afters. But, of course, there's a catch: these stories are not real. And when a revelation from a troll threatens his secret, Noah must convince everyone otherwise. Thankfully for him, Drew is willing to fake-date Noah to save the Diary. But when Noah's feelings start to extend beyond pretend, he has to learn love in real life is much more complicated than in his fairy tales.

In a Felix Ever After meets Becky Albertalli tale, Meet Cute Diarywould develop into a terrific coming-of-age romance movie.

'The Song of Achilles' by Madeline Miller

Son of Thetis, the cruel sea goddess, and the legendary king Peleus, Achilles is a strong, swift, beautiful, and irresistible man. He's the best of all Greeks. Patroclus, on the other hand, is an awkward young prince exiled from his kingdom after a shocking act of violence. They're opposites, but they're pushed together by fate and forge an inseparable bond, risking the god's wrath.

It's high time that the world accepts Achilles and Patroclus are gay. Despite the incredible beauty of Brad Pitt, it may be highly offensive to some that 2004's Troy doesn't lead him to the love of his life. The Song Of Achilles captures the sweet, beautiful moments between the two, and despite the heartwrenching conclusion, the world would be a better place with this adaptation.

