Glee is a phenomenal era in television history. What doesn’t it have? There are the underdogs, incredible music, lovable characters, and an abundance of storylines that resemble that of a fever dream whenever we think back to them.

The series always presents itself as being satirical; it’s a huge part of its charm. The quirkiness is what makes it great. Even Matthew Morrison's Will Schuester has his moments, but through all the singing and the drama, it’s still hard to believe that these stories are integral to the show.

Acafellas

Way, way back in the golden years when Mr. Schue has yet to unlock his full potential as the creepiest teacher on the block, he is trying to relive his glory days by forming a boy band with his fellow faculty members. There’s nothing overly concerning here. He’s just a guy attempting to get his groove back, but when two members bail before things are taking off, Schue recruits spry athletes turned singers Finn (Cory Monteith) and Puck (Mark Salling).

It’s a little odd for teachers and students to join the same extracurricular together, for starters. However, surely even Schue can see why including two underage teens in an overtly sexual performance of I Wanna Sex You Up is a horrific idea – and with another band member on a register no less. Thankfully, the self-proclaimed Acafellas are disbanded, and the school aren’t made to suffer through another performance.

No Habla Espanol, Mr. Schuester?

It’s a well known fact that Schue has been working at McKinley High presumably straight after college graduation. He’s a respected guy, for the most part. The kids love him; he’s passionate about his job; he never lets himself be intimidated away from a challenge. Only, maybe signing up to teach another language when you can’t actually speak said language or have the correct qualification is crossing the line just a little.

How Schue manages to maintain his job is one of life’s greatest mysteries. No wonder Sue (Jane Lynch) is so hellbent on getting him out of the school, she has the kids’ best interests at heart clearly. The revelation of Schue’s lack of interest in Spanish comes three seasons too late; it’s a strange turnabout for his character, and is never touched upon again. Think of all the kids he’s had to fail who, let’s face it, are probably just as misguided and clueless as he is when it comes to the language.

That’s So Rachel

Rachel (Lea Michele) makes it clear that her lifelong dream is to get on Broadway. Do we root for her? It’s still a little fuzzy. When she arrives in New York in season 4, the diva is closer than ever to achieving her goal, and by season 5, she receives the news that she will not only be taking to the stage but also playing the lead role in her favorite musical. This chain of events are a whole fever dream in itself, no one gets that lucky after graduation.

Apparently, Rachel doesn’t know what she wants for herself, and literally one episode after her Broadway debut, she is jumping ship to pursue a botched sitcom in Los Angeles. Everything about this storyline goes against what Rachel stands for throughout the rest of the series; it’s extremely out of character, but she learns not to bite the hand that feeds the hard way and heads back to Lima when her show immediately flops.

Brittany is a Genius

Who saw this one coming? Be honest. Dim-witted cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris) has some great one-liners at the expense of her intelligence, it’s what makes her character unique and funny. We can’t begin to tell you how many times Glee boldly jumps the shark (it’s too often), but Brittany discovering that she’s a genius and leaving for MIT at the end of season 4 is close to taking the cake.

What’s more confusing is that the show continues to spiral down the rabbit down with Brittany when her biological father turns out to be Stephen Hawking. Eyebrows are sky-high wherever Brittany is concerned, yet this catches us off-guard and leaves us speechless – and not in the good way. We know Morris had to be written out due to her pregnancy, but come on guys.

Baby-Gate

Say what you will about Glee, but the show’s first season knows how to sink its claws into us. The first of many scandalous affairs rears its head in the fourth episode, aptly titled Preggers. Both Terri (Jessalyn Gilsig) and celibacy president and head cheerleader Quinn (Dianna Agron) make shocking discoveries: Terri’s experiencing a hysterical pregnancy whilst Quinn is pregnant with her boyfriend’s best friend’s baby.

The plot thickens from here on out as the pair spin a collection of lies and conspire against their respective baby daddies to keep them from finding out the truth. This is the moment Glee makes a bid to stand out against teen dramas, adding a disturbing twist to the pregnancy storyline with Terri hoping to adopt Quinn’s baby under the guise of it being Will’s so that he’ll stay with her.

Jig-Sue and Klaine

Sue is a menace. She’s also iconic. As the arch-rival to the Glee club and Schue, Sue makes it her life goal to wreak havoc on their lives. Season 6 is a convoluted mess; no longer the heart-warming, underdog show it once was, all stops are pulled out regardless of how ridiculous they sound, and that includes Sue’s maniacal 180 turn on her former students.

Turns out Sue Sylvester is a major shipper of Blaine (Darren Criss) and Kurt (Chris Colfer). Ethical considerations aside, your old high school coach locking you in an elevator with your ex-fiancé to enforce reconciliation is pretty twisted. Sue even has own hurt locker filled with pictures of the Glee club and a shrine dedicated to the couple. Although, the cherry on top is her homemade Jig-Sue doll. Only Sue, right?

Quinn’s Car Crash

Quinn goes through the motions on Glee. She spends the better part of her high school experience tormenting herself over her teen pregnancy, lack of loyalty, and failed relationships. If she had been a truly terrible person beneath the façade, her season 3 car crash could have been an eye-opening redemption arc, but instead, comes out of the blue and barely scrapes the surface of her story.

We are shaken as soon as the truck makes contact with Quinn’s car; let it be a lesson to not text and drive is what the series pushes. Over the course of several episodes, however, Quinn makes a miraculous recovery and stands on her own two feet at prom. That’s fair, right? She’s worked hard to get to this point. We can forgive this. What we can’t forgive is Quinn performing the fastest number in New Directions history the very next episode with no errors.

The Twerkening

Schue’s priorities aren’t the greatest. This is a guy who should have lost his job on numerous accounts before this moment. In what is possibly the most concerning thing he has ever done, Schue gets heavily involved in preventing a ban on twerking at McKinley High, and puts on a questionable performance of Blurred Lines while encouraging his students to grind and shimmy around him.

Does it need saying as to why this is problematic? Sometimes (most of the time), it’s alright for Schue to sit back and be silent. It’s great he’s so invested in what the kids want, at least he’s listening. Though, this is a fine example of when to understand boundaries and take a less performative approach.

Tampered Slushie

The stakes are high when New Directions face off against The Warblers for the right to sing Michael Jackson at regionals. In true Glee fashion, the groups take their feud to the streets and get into an odd dance battle/sing-off whilst clad in leather at an underground carpark, and Blaine receives an eyeful when he gets a little too close to the action.

His act of bravery when taking a Slushie to the face for Kurt turns into a medical nightmare. Thanks to Santana’s (Naya Rivera) devious scheming and an epic musical number, we find out Sebastian (Grant Gustin) indeed likes to play dirty, nearly blinding Blaine in the process. It’s all very dramatic; will Blaine sing again? Will Sebastian be punished? Nevertheless, the show must go on.

