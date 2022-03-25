It’s a great week for Lena Headey fans. After announcing she’s ready to make her feature film directing debut, the Game of Thrones alum’s next movie 9 Bullets just got a release date in theaters and on-demand. Screen Media Films shared exclusively with Collider the trailer for the upcoming action movie, which is coming to theaters and your screens on April 22. The story follows a former dancer who decides to protect a young boy (and his dog) after he witnesses his parents’ assassination.

In the trailer, it is revealed that leading lady Gypsy (Headey) meets the kid she’ll protect after he performs a failed escape attempt. By rescuing the boy, however, she quickly sparks the attention of the local gang that wants the kid dead. So, Gypsy has no alternative but to fight and eliminate everyone who crosses her path, even if her life might be put at risk — and it certainly will be.

The trailer also reveals the rest of the cast of 9 Bullets, which includes Sam Worthington (Avatar) as a local crime boss who is also Gypsy’s ex, Dean Scott Vasquez (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as the kid in danger, and Cam Gigandet (Twilight) as a violent gang member. The cast also features La La Anthony (Power), Martin Sensmeier (Westworld), and Barbara Hershey (Black Swan).

Image via Screen Media Films

RELATED: Lena Headey Will Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Upcoming Thriller ‘Violet’

9 Bullets is written and directed by Gigi Gaston (Rip it Off), who credits her personal relationship with legendary burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee as her biggest inspiration to pen the movie. Lee’s memoir was so powerful it got turned into a world-famous musical by the late Stephen Sondheim. Gaston believes that Lee’s intelligence and ability to command a full room taught her the true meaning of "girl power."

“The story was very much influenced by my relationship with Gypsy Rose Lee as a young girl. She would tell me ‘see this’ and point to her body – ‘this is what all the men see, but what’s really important is what’s in between my ears’, and then she would point to her brain! She said ‘never forget that, never forget what is between your ears.’ […] Once Gypsy Rose Lee wrote a book, her whole life changed and people looked at her in a different way. I do however think she was very respected as a burlesque dancer: she would fill rooms of 5,000 and 10,000 seat theaters and never take off her clothes - it just was down to the wire! A pin could drop in those theaters! Now that’s major power to me as a female. My intent is that this movie comes off as empowering women!”

9 Bullets premieres in theaters and on-demand on April 22.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

A former burlesque dancer turned author (Lena Headey) discovers a second chance at life and redemption when she risks everything to rescue her young neighbor after he witnesses his parents’ murder. Now on the run from the local crime boss (Sam Worthington), who happens to be her longtime ex, she makes a desperate attempt to get the boy to safety.

He's More Than Just 'Harry Potter': How Daniel Radcliffe's Post-Potter Career Shows His Best Work Comes In Projects Like 'The Lost City'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (470 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto