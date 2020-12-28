With an endless number of movies just one click away, it can be pretty daunting to decide what to watch on movie night — especially when stuck at home. But a fun way to program a movie marathon of sorts is by looking at the list of the highest-grossing movies of all time worldwide.

But then, it's never as fun to watch the Rohirrim arriving at Pelennor Fields in The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King all by yourself. This is why Movies Anywhere now allows you to share your love of your favorite movie by sending a Screen Pass* so friends and family can also shout "Arise, arise, Riders of Theoden!" as well.

Below, we’ve rounded up 9 of the highest-grossing movies currently available on Movies Anywhere that are also Screen Pass-eligible. Happy viewing!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The culmination of eight films worth of story, and the end to one of the most popular film franchises since Star Wars, there were many ways in which Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 could have gone wrong. Thankfully, director David Yates stuck the landing with a film that feels both epic and intimate. There are constant payoffs to the entire Harry Potter franchise, from the action-filled showdowns to relationships in peril. Truly, the film had fans smiling from ear to ear while crying their eyes out when it was first released.

The set pieces are breathtaking, the death scenes are unexpected and emotional, and Alexandre Desplat's score perfectly captures the melancholy of the film’s operatic nature; the acknowledgement that this epic story is coming to an end and things will never be the same. Watching the statues around Hogwarts come to life to protect their home remains one of the finest scenes in the entire franchise, and you’ll definitely cry over Snape's flashbacks all over again.

The Fate of the Furious

The eighth Fast & Furious movie is the only one in the franchise that features a hilariously effective baby reacting to Jason Statham furiously punching a bunch of bad guys, and that alone makes it an absolute must-watch. The Fate of the Furious turns everything in this high-flying franchise to 11. You thought Fast & Furious did crazy stunts before? How about a race on the icy landscape of the Arctic where Dwayne Johnson stops a literal torpedo with his bare hands? Oh, and then there’s the character twists. How about Dominic Toretto betraying his family for mysterious reasons? And did we mention the baby?

The Fast & Furious franchise changed forever after Fast Five, and audiences across the globe got on board with its over-the-top stunts and shenanigans. The Fate of the Furious is a high-octane good time, with plenty of humor, great cars, and a growing cast of characters you can't help but love.

Aquaman

Have you ever wanted to see a Star Wars movie set entirely underwater? Aquaman has you covered. From the moment he first debuted as Aquaman, Jason Momoa has stolen every scene he's been in. So when it was time for an Aquaman solo film, Momoa more than delivered to become a commanding yet utterly charming leading man.

Aquaman is one of the most purely fun superhero movies in years. It has a certain sense of wonder you seldom get in this type of blockbuster film nowadays. There’s phenomenal world-building that introduces a larger universe without showing too much, and a literal drumming octopus, which is just about the coolest thing to ever happen in a superhero movie. If there's one scene that should make you want to share your love of this film with your friends or family, it’s the Trench scene where Aquaman and Mera are attacked by dozens upon dozens of monsters that dwell the depths of the ocean. This scene is not only visually stunning, but it also combines the exhilaration of a superhero movie with the kind of horror thrills only director James Wan can provide.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

In 2020, it's kind of hard to grasp just how monumental The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King was. A three-and-a-half-hour epic (over 4 hours in the Extended Edition) that's comprised mostly of incredible action set pieces and resolution to plot points introduced in the other two films, that managed not only to become the second film in history to earn over $1 billion at the box office, but also became the third film to win 11 Oscars (it was a clean sweep as ROTK won for every category in which it was nominated).

Even 17 years later, the set pieces in Return of the King remain as impressive as when the film first premiered. The mixture of practical and visual effects, together with Peter Jackson's eye for finding the right emotional connection in every fight scene, keeps the action grounded in the characters. And despite only knowing them for three films, by the end of this you feel like you're saying goodbye to lifelong companions. This is the definition of spectacle cinema, a crowning achievement in knowing how to use every cinematic tool at your disposal while telling a story that resonates with audiences. If you know anyone in your life who hasn't seen Théoden King rally the Rohirrim at the Battle of Pelennor Fields, make this one a priority, and while you're at it, why not make it a whole weekend and marathon the entire trilogy in Extended Edition on Movies Anywhere?

The Dark Knight Rises

We don't talk enough about The Dark Knight Rises. Christopher Nolan's last Batman film had impossible expectations, having to follow The Dark Knight without Heath Ledger’s Joker. Though that film and that performance cast a long shadow, the trilogy-capper still had a fantastic villain in the form of Tom Hardy's Bane.

This Bane is a more tragic figure than we'd seen before in comics and films, and Hardy sells his performance with extreme nuance. His performance is purely physical, commanding every scene he's in. You can tell everything Bane is thinking and feeling only with his eyes. And Bane isn't even the only Batman villain joining this film. Anne Hathaway's Catwoman is the perfect foil for this Bruce Wayne, able to turn from a damsel in distress to femme fatale in the blink of an eye, always playing with Wayne's naivete.

On a production level, this film is outstanding. Hans Zimmer does his best musical work of the trilogy, and Nolan's work with the IMAX format really makes the set pieces in this film shine. Look no further than Bane's attack on the Gotham City stadium for proof!

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Peter Jackson had a difficult challenge with The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. From production issues, to high expectations, it's surprising that the film ended up being as fun as it is. The cast is fantastic and their chemistry is palpable. Though the look of the film is instantly recognizable to fans of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the tone is distinctively different, starting with the addition of full-on songs.

The scene where we first meet all dwarves at Bilbo Baggins' house is both hilarious and quite melancholic, and the "Misty Mountains Cold" song is extremely catchy. If you have only seen Gollum in the original trilogy, you owe it to yourself to check out The Hobbit to experience the next level of Weta Workshop's wizardry.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

With how much the wizarding world of Harry Potter changed and how dark and gritty it became over the years, it is easy to forget just how magical that first film was. Director Chris Columbus created a world that was truly unlike our own, full of wonder and magic, with every detail hiding a story of its own. Though the young cast was pretty inexperienced at the time, it is still a joy to see them interact with one another, and the main trio's friendship comes to life nearly instantaneously.

Arguably the most faithful adaptation of the books, The Sorcerer’s Stone is just small-scale enough that it has more time to focus on character and world-building, while still hinting at a larger, more epic story to come. Nearly 20 years later, the scene where we first enter the wizarding world at Diagon Alley remains as magical as ever, thanks in part to John Williams' enchanting score.

The Dark Knight

What's left to say about The Dark Knight? We've seen dozens of superhero films since it premiered, but few have managed to be as cinematically impressive, as grounded in character and emotion, and simply as stunning as this one. They say a hero is nothing without their villain, and The Dark Knight has one of the greatest movie villains of all time, Heath Ledger's Joker.

The Dark Knight masterfully blends the feel of noir-like films with the comic-book tropes you'd expect from a Batman movie, delivering a grounded character-driven film that is unlike anything we'd seen at the time of the film's release. Much of this is due to Ledger's performance as Joker, an enigmatic, chaotic evil entity that becomes the very antithesis of the Batman, and challenges everything about him.

Shrek 2

Did you know that both Shrek and Shrek 2 premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition? True story! The sequel to the groundbreaking, Oscar-winning animated film doubles down on everything that made the original such a phenomenon. There's even more jokes, more parodies of fantasy tropes, and even better musical numbers.

For many Gen-Z and late '90s millennials, Shrek 2 was the first way they saw a movie buck the tropes of some animated movies their parents and grandparents grew up with, and a film that treated its audience with respect and didn't stop to explain its pop culture references. There is a reason, nearly 20 years after it premiered, that the Internet remains so enamored with Shrek 2, and it's at least in part due to the cinematic masterpiece that is the "I Need A Hero" scene.

