Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently in its final season after a solid eight-season run. The series managed to craft a cast of remarkable characters that kept audiences laughing for nearly a decade. A good comedy series is hard to come by, especially with television leaning into drama and action series more than ever before. That said, there are still plenty of shows similar to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

When we think of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we think of shows with heart, compelling characters, and jokes that will make you laugh your ass off. We will give you nine (nine, get it?) shows to watch after you finish the hit NBC series.

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Rec is like Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s older sibling. The staff of the Pawnee Indiana Parks and Recreation department is the primary focus of this show. The uses the mockumentary style made famous by The Office and sees Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) as the lead in this stellar ensemble cast.

What makes Parks and Rec so unique is the way it uses its setting. The Parks Department and all other characters like council members, judges, and shoe shiners, make Pawnee, Indiana feel like a character in its own right. Parks and Recreation can be over-the-top at times, but that’s what we love about this modern classic.

The Good Place

The Good Place is a show about what happens when you die. We follow a group of characters as they navigate what it means to live both on earth and after we move on. This comedy engages the viewer in conversations about what it means to be alive and our impact on the world around us.

That’s not to say that the series doesn’t have its comedic moments. The main characters Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), and Michael (Ted Danson), bring the laughs, and the supporting characters are equally impressive. The Good Place is a show that challenges the viewer while still giving you the light-hearted comedic moments you love.

Ted Lasso

This Apple TV original follows a football coach who accidentally ends up coaching a professional soccer team. It’s a fútbol joke, get it? The series takes this simple premise and manages to tell one of the most touching stories you’d ever see in a comedy.

The series shows why the world still needs positivity and doesn’t shy away from what it means to be positive in the harsh reality of life. That balance is what makes Ted Lasso so intriguing. There’s a reason the series was nominated for eight Emmys. If you have an Apple TV subscription, we can’t recommend Ted Lasso enough.

Schitt's Creek

This Netflix original sees a wealthy family lose their entire fortune. Only to be forced to live in the town they bought as a joke. Schitt’s Creek does not deliver the same amount of jokes per minute as Nine-Nine, but it makes up for it with enormous character.

The very idea of the wealthy moving to a town so unglamorous it’s named Schitt's Creek is already ripe for great moments, but the cast elevates the series and makes it such an interesting watch. Seeing how the Rose family adjusts to their new life (or lack of adjusting) and how they interact with the townsmen is just so fascinating.

Superstore

Similar to Parks and Rec, Superstore is a workplace comedy. This time we’re joining the employees at the megastore, Cloud 9. Amy (America Ferrera) is just trying to keep things together despite trouble from her goofy manager, Glen (Mark McKinney), and the hard as nails assistant manager, Dina (Lauren Ash).

Superstore takes us into the retail workers’ lives and shows just how challenging the job can be. The seasonal workers, the riots on Black Friday, and a boss can be a bit of a dunce. This screwball comedy might seem like your run of the hill fish out of water series, but it also serves as a great social commentary. The show takes full advantage of its large and diverse cast and tells both funny and enlightening stories.

Psych

Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) possesses the skills of intuition and observation. Skills that he picked up from his father, a former cop. His father taught Shawn to remember the small details in life. After Shawn is accused of committing a crime that he actually solved, he convinces the police officers that he is psychic. With the help of his friend, Gus (Dulé Hill), Shawn starts solving cases for the police department.

Psych is a bit goofy, and seeing Shawn and Gus trying to solve crimes is ripe for laughs. They have to continue this charade of being psychics, so they have to do their best so they won’t get caught in the lie. It’s a premise that can wear thin at times, but when it hits, it hits hard.

New Girl

After a dramatic break-up, Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves into an apartment with three single guys: Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), Winston (Lamorne Morris). The new roommates, along with Jess’s best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), form a dysfunctional family.

Jess’ awkward and upbeat personality plays really well with the rest of the supporting cast. The show is about a group of friends living their daily lives. Something sitcoms love to show, but New Girl’s lovable cast of characters makes this sitcom trope work to its advantage. Bonus: New Girl and Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a pair of crossover episodes in 2016: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” “The Night Shift” and “New Girl’s” “Homecoming”.

Kim’s Convenience

This quirky sitcom follows the Kim family as they go about their everyday lives in Toronto, Canada. We usually have three different stories going on simultaneously. We see the parents, Appa (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Umma (Jean Yoon), taking care of their convenience store, while the kids Jung (Simu Liu) and Janet (Andrea Bang) balance their work and school lives. Kim’s Convenience is a fun show that takes advantage of the unique family dynamic and brings a fresh take on a family sitcom.

Reno 911!

Reno 911! is another cop comedy show that uses the mockumentary to its advantage. The show is a partially unscripted comedy series that shows incompetent police officers leaping into action. The audience gets to be a fly on the wall and watch this group of comedians at work. Reno 911! serves as a parody of all of the cop shows that came before it, and it captures that tone beautifully.

