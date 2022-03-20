Maybe that’s what Batman is about. Not winning, but failing, and getting back up.

Editor's note: The below piece contains spoilers from The Batman.The Batman is just the latest of many superhero films to pull from multiple comic book storylines. We’ve seen nods to Batman: Ego, Batman: Year One, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns in almost every Batman film since 1989. But there’s still so much that has not been touched.

At least 7 Batman stories are ripe for picking when bringing The Batman sequel to the big screen. More detective stories, diving into Gotham’s history, and a gauntlet of supervillains in a way you’ve never seen before. Here are the stories we want to see in The Batman 2.

Related:‘The Batman’ Crosses $500 Million at the Global Box Office

Batman: Hush

Image via DC

Written by Jeph Loeb, penciled by Jim Lee, inked by Scott Williams, and colored by Alex Sinclair.

Batman: Hush takes us on an emotional rollercoaster and forces Bruce to question everything he knows. In this story, Batman battles iconic villains like the Joker, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy while trying to learn the truth of a new adversary, Hush.

The mystery behind the Hush persona is one I won’t spoil here, but it would act as a perfect follow-up to the Riddler. It also expands the world even more by playing into the fact that this version of Batman has been around for a few years. Having characters like Joker, Penguin, Harley Quinn, and others appear would further show just how far Batman has come. Seeing Batman once again playing a chess game with one of his most intelligent villains would make for a great film.

Batman: The Court of Owls

Image via DC Comics

Written by Scott Snyder and art by Greg Capullo.

DC Comics’ The New 52 rebooted all of their franchises in a new continuity. In this new timeline, the first Batman story is Scott Snyder’s Court of Owls. Here, Batman learns of the mysterious Court and discovers that they’ve been influencing every major event in Gotham for generations.

Building on top of what Bruce learns about Gotham in The Batman, The Court of Owls would continue that story and uncover even more corruption than he initially realized. The Court of Owls would challenge Batman both mentally and physically, something that the Riddler tried to do in the first film.

Related:10 Comics to Read After You See 'The Batman'

No Man’s Land

Image via DC Comics

Various writers and artists.

In this colossal storyline, Gotham City is hit by a cataclysmic earthquake. It’s to the point where the U.S. government evacuates most of the city, leaving it a “No Man’s Land” and destroying the bridges to and from Gotham. This chilling tale has Batman, along with his sidekicks, as the only help the people have, and it’s up to them to protect the city.

After the events of The Batman, most of Gotham is flooded, and the people are struggling. No Man’s Land is the logical next step in this story if we’re looking to the comic books as any point of reference. We’d be cutting Gotham off from the rest of the world and forcing Batman to push himself even further.

The central idea behind No Man’s Land is that we see everyone in Batman’s world fighting for Gotham. With that said, not having a Bat-Family in the films would mean a drastic change in the story’s direction. A version of this story would continue the themes seen at the end of the first movie.

Batman: The Mask of The Phantasm

Image via Warner Bros.

Written by Alan Burnett, Paul Dini, Martin Pasko, and Michael Reaves. Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm.

The Mask of The Phantasm is a story that stars a young Batman trying to find his way in Gotham City. In many ways, it’s another Year One story, but the key difference is that it challenges Bruce in a way that we rarely see. In this film, Bruce falls in love with Andrea Beaumont, and for the first time since his parents’ deaths, he’s happy, questioning if he’s failing them by moving on. Does Bruce deserve happiness if that means the end of Batman?

These themes and questions work in The Batman sequel because Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is still on the road to self-discovery. He calls himself vengeance but is that all Batman should be? Is that what Bruce’s mission is? A vigilante lurking in the shadows for the rest of his days? These questions make for a moral conflict in Bruce that the Phantasm as a villain takes a back seat. Of course, the villain, The Phantasm, is a beast within itself.

We rarely see animated projects adapted in live-action, but The Mask of The Phantasm would be a perfect follow-up to The Batman.

The War of Jokes and Riddles

Image via DC Comics

Written by Tom King. Illustrated by Mikel Janin.

The War of Jokes and Riddles is a story that sees Batman, Gotham, and various villains caught in the middle of a war between The Joker and The Riddler. At first, the two form an alliance with each other because they have the same goal, to kill Batman. Of course, whenever anyone willingly works with the Joker, things never go well, and the two split up causing a civil war among the villains in Gotham City.

This story builds on everything we saw in The Batman. Here, Bruce is telling the story to Selina Kyle, as he recounts events from early in his career. With Bruce serving as a narrator in The Batman and establishing a relationship with Catwoman, as well as Joker and Riddler forging a relationship by the end of the film, The War of Jokes and Riddles would be a logical next step. Though, it might be better served as the conclusion to the trilogy instead of the sequel.

Related:How ‘The Batman’ Makes the Dark Knight More Interesting Than His Villains

Robin: Year One

Image via DC Comics

Written by Chuck Dixon and Scott Beatty. Illustrated by Javier Pulido and Marcos Martin.

The Batman sequel can do many things, but Robin: Year One might be the most interesting of the bunch. This story serves as an origin for Dick Grayson, also known as Robin the Boy Wonder, but it goes far deeper than that. This is a story about Bruce Wayne and his bond with Alfred and his newly adopted ward. Adapting this story word-for-word would be too Robin-centric for a Batman movie, but the novel’s themes of family, duty, and Bruce’s overall growth as a person is worth exploring.

Reimaging Robin's character is crucial when bringing him to the big screen. If The Batman 2 adopted elements and story beats from Robin: Year One, we can see a Batman attempting to make a change. Taking in the newly orphaned Grayson shows that Bruce is taking on greater responsibility. We established Bruce’s care and connection to orphans, so adding Grayson to the mix makes sense in the next installment. It is also worth noting that Grayson does not have to wear the Robin suit to make this story effective.

Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth

Image via DC Comics

Written by Grant Morrison and art by Dave McKean.

Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth is a graphic novel by Grant Morrison, released in 1989. Batman is forced to confront his greatest adversaries in Arkham Asylum in this book. Rocksteady Studios famously adapted elements of this story for their hit game, Batman: Arkham Asylum. Here, Batman, Gordon, and members of the Gotham City Police Department (G.C.P.D.) are trapped inside Arkham Asylum as the Joker and various criminals take over.

Having the film take place in Arkham and seeing Batman take on the likes of Killer Croc, the Joker, Scarecrow, and others would be a fantastic way to expand the universe. It would also have Bruce uncover the truth about Amadeus Arkham, the founder of the Asylum. In The Batman, we learn of the connection between the Arkhams and Waynes, a shocking revelation for Bruce. Continuing with that plotline and pushing that idea even further would have a huge payoff.

Mystery of the Batwoman

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Written by Michael Reaves and Alan Burnett. Directed by Curt Geda.

Another pull from Batman: The Animated Series, Mystery of the Batwoman would see Bruce investigating a vigilante in Gotham. In the animated film, Batman and the rest of the Bat-Family learn a new crime fighter in the city. They have to investigate and uncover the truth about the mysterious Batwoman.

After the events of The Batman, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more people don a cape and cowl to protect Gotham City. After all, Batman is a symbol of vengeance, but more importantly, a beacon of hope for the citizens of Gotham. Altering this story to show how the city is evolving and the legend of the Dark Knight is growing would be an interesting direction for the franchise to go.

It would also be a way to expand the “Bat-Family” without getting children to fight crime. Pattinson’s Batman is even more isolated than Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy), or Ben Affleck (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) were, so having him forge bonds and gain the trust of others would be a good next step.

Batman: Zero Year

Image via DC Comics

Written by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV. Art by Greg Capullo and Rafael Albuquerque. Inked by Danny Miki.

Batman: Zero Year is about a Gotham City that is in chaos. The Riddler has flooded the city, and a Batman, at the beginning of his career has to try and stop him. Similar to No Man’s Land, Zero Year seems to be a direct inspiration to the final events of The Batman.

A major difference is that The Riddler is already in Arkham Asylum and so now Batman will likely face off against a new threat. There are plenty of Batman villains to put in the Riddler’s place, but giving Robert Pattinson a bow and arrow as he fights to restore Gotham to its former self is too good of a storyline to pass up.

'The Batman': 10 Underrated Neo-Noir Films To Watch Next

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Michael Thomas (28 Articles Published) Michael Thomas is a Contributor for Collider, the podcast host for Mike and John at the Movies, and a podcast producer for The Amateur Otaku Podcast. Located in Milwaukee, WI, Michael is a devoted fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers, and the Green Bay Packers. He loves the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is an avid movie watcher, with Goodfellas being his favorite. Mike is also a guitarist who plays both electric and acoustic as well as the bass. He is a video creator who covers various topics such as movie reviews and video essays on his youtube channel. Mike is a foodie who considers himself a custard and cheese curd connoisseur. More From Michael Thomas