It’s only been a few months since a reboot was announced for the 1980s cult classic 9 to 5, and now it seems to be coming along just nicely. Diablo Cody, who has completed the script for the new film, has some exciting news, which she recently shared with Entertainment Weekly, unveiling what’s to come in the remake, which is being produced by Jennifer Aniston and her Echo Films partner Kristin Hahn.

Emphasizing the difference between the upcoming 9 to 5 movie and the original, Cody said, "One thing that was really fun about it for me is that the original movie focused on the battle of the sexes and the corporate world. And to me, I see most of the conflict taking place generationally, like Gen Z versus boomers in the workplace, and how now we have this whole generation of people coming up who've learned to set boundaries, and that is actually, shockingly enough, a new development."

The Juno filmmaker further teased a "cultural clash" in the new iteration, saying, "You have other generations out there in the corporate world who we're told just to kind of suck it up. So there's definitely a cultural clash there, and I thought, 'Oh, this seems like it's so ripe for comedic treatment.'" In addition to Cody’s teaser, she revealed that the movie has not been cast yet, but it’s progressing steadily, and, at the same time, expressed how delighted she was while working on the script.

'9 to 5' Gets A Reboot

Earlier in April, news of Aniston and Hahn’s intentions for a 9 to 5 reboot was released, with Cody already working on the script and 20th Century Studios on board. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton in the main roles, the original 9 to 5 was directed by Colin Higgins, who wrote the screenplay with Patricia Resnick. It follows the three lead stars as working women who are fed up with their bigot boss, Franklin M. Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman), so they live out their fantasies of taking revenge and removing him from power.

The 9 to 5 reboot will not be the only film in Aniston’s producing portfolio, as she has worked on several others, including the dramedy Dumplin', the Apple series The Morning Show, and the Murder Mystery movies, in which she stars alongside Adam Sandler. Even so, the upcoming production will be her first collaboration with the Academy Award winner Cody.

There’s no release date for the new 9 to 5 movie yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more news about the project. Meanwhile, check out the original 9 to 5 on Disney+.

9 to 5 Three women working in a corporate office grow tired of dealing with their misogynistic boss and his oppressive management style. Bonded by mutual discontent, they devise a whimsical plan to kidnap him and run the office on their own terms. As they implement progressive changes, the office becomes a model of efficiency and fairness, all while they navigate the comedic complexities of keeping their scheme a secret. Release Date December 19, 1980 Director Colin Higgins Cast Jane Fonda , Lily Tomlin , Dolly Parton , Dabney Coleman , Sterling Hayden , Elizabeth Wilson , Henry Jones , Lawrence Pressman Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Patricia Resnick , Colin Higgins

