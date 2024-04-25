The Big Picture Jennifer Aniston is set to produce a new version of 9 to 5 with Diablo Cody writing the script for 20th Century Studios.

Aniston may also star in the film, as she often does in projects she produces. Cody recently penned the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

The original 9 to 5 grossed $103 million on a $10 million budget, launched Dolly Parton's acting career, and inspired a sitcom and stage musical.

You'd better tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen because there's a new reimagining of 9 to 5 in the works. Jennifer Aniston is set to produce a new version of the 1980 workplace revenge comedy for 20th Century Studios. Variety reports that Diablo Cody is currently working on the film's script.

Aniston is set to produce the film with her Echo Films partner Kristin Hahn. Aniston has produced a number of her recent projects, including the coming-of-age dramedy Dumplin', the Apple series The Morning Show, and the Murder Mystery movies, in which she stars alongside Adam Sandler. As Aniston frequently stars in the projects she produces, it wouldn't be a surprise to see her take one of the lead roles in 9 to 5, as well. It will be her first collaboration with Oscar-winning Juno scribe Cody, who recently penned the script for this year's horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein.

What Is '9 to 5'?

9 to 5 follows Judy Bernly (Jane Fonda), Violet Newstead (Lily Tomlin), and Doralee Rhodes (Dolly Parton), three put-upon and underappreciated office workers who are fed up with their sexist tyrant of a boss, Franklin Hart (Dabney Coleman). The trio overcome their differences and join forces to turn the tables on Hart, with hilarious results. The film was directed by Harold and Maude screenwriter Colin Higgins, from a script by Higgins and Patricia Resnick (Straight Talk). A hit with audiences and critics, the film grossed $103 million USD on a $10 million budget and currently holds a 69% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was Parton's first movie role and helped make her a global superstar. She also wrote and performed the title song, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

The in-the-works reimagining won't be the only spin-off of the original film. A sitcom version of the movie premiered on ABC, starring Valerie Curtin, Rita Moreno, and Rachel Dennison in the roles originated by Fonda, Tomlin, and Parton; Dennison is Parton's younger sister. The show was cancelled after one season but was revived two years later in first-run syndication for two seasons, with Sally Struthers replacing Moreno. Parton also adapted the film into a stage musical, which premiered on Broadway in 2009.

Jennifer Aniston's 9 to 5 reimagining is in the works; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the theatrical trailer for the original 9 to 5 below.