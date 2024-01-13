Welcome to Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, where former couples from the expansive 90 Day Fiancé franchise invite viewers into the intimate realms of their lives. A spin-off of the original series, the lens is turned inward as the cast, free from producers and crews, personally document their day-to-day experiences. This series promises viewers an up-close and personal look at the lives of these couples, offering a glimpse into the highs and lows of their relationships when the cameras are turned off.

Take a look at the cast of Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries, featuring familiar couples and singles from past 90 Day seasons as they share their stories and experiences.

Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Image via TLC

Ed Brown, who first appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, first encountered Liz Woods while she was working at a San Diego restaurant in early 2021. However, it wasn’t until Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life that the duo contemplated their relationship's potential seriously.

Despite facing various challenges due to trust issues and enduring a tumultuous period marked by frequent on-again and off-again dynamics, Ed and Liz recently took a significant step forward. Most recently, the couple finally exchanged vows in August 2023.

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Viewers of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 6 are familiar with the tumultuous relationship between Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova. The couple’s story began when Olga, a Russian national, spent a summer in the United States, where she crossed paths with Maryland native Steven. Their connection deepened, leading them to embark on a new life together in the United States.

Throughout their journey, Steven faced criticism for his treatment of the then-pregnant Olga, often resorting to verbal insults. Despite a previous breakup, the couple returned to each other in early 2021. Since then, they’ve shared significant updates, including announcing their second child in March 2022 and settling down in New York City.

Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone

Image via TLC

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone made their debut on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé in April 2022. Their story unfolded when Patrick embarked on a trip to Brazil, where fate led him to Thais through a dating app. Hitting it off from the start, Patrick continued his visits to Brazil, eventually leading to a life-changing decision to start a new life together in Texas.

But as their relationship progresses, cracks begin to appear. Thais discovered undisclosed financial issues on Patrick’s part, raising doubts about their future together. It didn’t help that their relationship was plagued by a lack of effective communication. Despite these hurdles, the two finally got hitched in February 2022. During the Season 9 Tell-All, Patrick and Thais shared the news of expecting their first child.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

If there’s a success story worth remembering, it’s the journey of Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer from Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé. Their tale began when Kara encountered Guillermo during a work trip to the Dominican Republic, where he was working as Kara’s server. Like any couple, they faced their share of challenges, including financial struggles and the stress of their impending marriage.

Despite these obstacles, the couple persevered, ultimately tying the knot. In a heartwarming development, they welcomed a baby boy into their lives in December 2022.

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre made their debut on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Their paths crossed when Ariela visited Bini’s home country of Ethiopia all while she was trying to cope with her divorce proceedings back in the States. Following a few dates, the connection between them deepened. Learning that they were expecting a baby together, Ariela made the life-changing decision to relocate from New Jersey to Africa. Since then, they have been together.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh

Image via TLC

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s love story began in 2011, and their journey unfolded across multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (Seasons 1-3) before transitioning to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Their relationship happened discreetly at first, concealed from Sumit’s family mainly due to the 30-year gap between them.

Throughout the years, they faced significant disapproval from Sumit’s family. Despite the challenges, Jenny and Sumit decided to take a bold step and eloped, choosing to build a life together in India. Over time, their efforts in the relationship led to gradual acceptance from Sumit’s family.

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, featured on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, triumphed over obstacles to finally tie the know, overcoming the disapproval of David’s adult daughter. Their story began during a chaotic period in David’s life, marked by a divorce from his wife of 21 years, job loss, and a stroke. Determined to embark on a new chapter, David embarked on a global journey, where fate led him to Annie in a bar. Upon their arrival in the United States, the engaged couple confronted substantial job and financial challenges, even resorting to living in a friend’s storage unit to save up.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 8. Brandon, originally from Virginia, hit it off with the Russian Julia through a video call, prompting them to share a future together. Their journey continued when the couple moved in together at Brandon's family farm.

Much of their storyline is centered on the couple’s lack of privacy, often caused by Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs. Eventually, Brandon and Julia decided to leave the family farm and find their own space to focus on building their own lives. But most recently, Julia is seen to have reconnected with her in-laws, marking a positive development in their relationship.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet were spotlighted in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Elizabeth first crossed paths with her future husband during a vacation in Ireland. While their wedding day was joyous, their marriage faced persistent challenges, including Andrei’s unemployment and skepticism from the family. Despite the hurdles, Elizabeth worked hard to preserve her relationship. On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Elizabeth shared her experiences as a pregnant mom, indicating a new chapter in their marriage.

Syngin Colchester

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Syngin Colchester has done a lot of soul-searching outside of the United States. Recognized for his marriage to Tania Maduro on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple aspired to forge a life together in the States. However, the once-promising marriage took a turn, and Syngin ultimately decided to end the relationship.

Caesar Mack

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Caesar Mack made his debut on 90 Day Fiancé alongside his Ukrainian love interest, Maria Divine. Although their relationship spanned over five years, uncertainties consistently thwarted the pair. Following the unsuccessful saga with Maria, Caesar met Aya, a woman from Louisiana, through Facebook. Caesar returned to the 90 Day franchise in 90 Day: The Single Life, where he journeyed to Ukraine and was last seen dating Alona Sivriuk.

Cortney Reardanz

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Cortney Reardanz, originally from Florida, made her debut on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, where she embarked on a journey to Spain to meet her online love interest, Antonio Millión. Regrettably, their relationship faced challenges, leading to a breakup attributed to differences in their personalities. Following the conclusion of her connection with Antonio, Cortney ventured into new romantic avenues, exploring relationships with individuals such as German native Andy Kunz and a man named Andrew.

Tom Brooks

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Tom Brooks earned a reputation as one of the notable antagonists on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, marked by his relationship with U.S. native Darcey Silva. Their dynamic became apparent when Darcey traveled to England, revealing a glaring mismatch between them. Tom’s derogatory comments about Darcey’s weight further fueled the resentment of many 90 Day Fiancé fans.

Kim Menzies

Image via 90 Day Fiancé

Kim Menzies, a San Diego native, entered the 90 Day Fiancé spotlight on Season 5 of Before The 90 Days alongside Nigerian rapper Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Their connection originated in the realm of social media, with Kim being an avid fan of Usman’s music. As their online interaction evolved into a romantic relationship, the couple faced challenges that led to their breakup.