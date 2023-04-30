In this day and age, forming a relationship from a distance is easier than ever, even if you and that special someone live in different countries. But once that relationship gets serious and marriage is on the table, then what? Sounds like it's time for a trip to spend time together and take those next steps.

Enter the reality TV90 Day Fiancé franchise, which follows the stories of some of those couples. To say things could get messy when strangers who barely know each other decided to meet and entertain the idea of getting married to each other only just scratches the surface. And these are the couples placed at the top of the messy list, according to fans on Reddit.

10 Paul and Karine

To say that this was a relationship of ups and downs would be an understatement. Paul and Karine met online, and eventually, Paul traveled to Brazil to meet Karine in person. Despite rocky visits full of unpleasant revelations that included past criminal activity, the couple still decided to get married in 2017.

The mess only got messier as time went on. Between abuse allegations, chaos in their marriage, and the couple splitting up, it's been a full roller coaster. And the ride doesn't seem to be ending, as the couple got back together once more in April 2023. According to Redditor CantalopeHoneydew, "...You can't get much messier than Paul and Karine."

9 Danielle and Mohammed

Danielle and Mohammed became one of the most memorable couples on the show. Mohammed traveled from Tunisia to the United States to be with his bride, and from the get-go, there was tension in the relationship.

Fans could not get enough of the drama, from Danielle not disclosing her financial situation to Mohammed to the way he blatantly spoke about his lack of attraction to Danielle, all culminating in their eventual divorce. Multiple Reddit users agree that this couple deserves their messy title, with Reddit user wolfitalk calling them "Queen of the mess."

8 Angela and Michael

When Michael, a young Nigerian man, traveled from Nigeria to meet Angela, his American lady, who was much older than him, fans buckled up for the drama to come. But no one could have predicted the long journey this couple took.

The couple has now become infamous for their on-again-off-again relationship, surrounded by cheating accusations, tumultuous arguments, and fans finding Angela's behavior, in particular, to be inappropriate. Reddit user zoomatsea refers to their messy relationship as "A saga as long as Days of Our Lives."

7 Nicole and Azan

From the moment Nicole got on a plane to meet Azan in his home country of Morocco, fans were hooked on the impending chaos to come. By the end of the trip, the couple was engaged, and the story was just beginning.

Money issues, cultural clashes, and infidelity were only a few of the problems that plagued this couple's wild relationship. The wedding was postponed twice before the couple officially called it quits in 2021. Redditor WittyPresentation786 writes, "Azan and Nicole were a mess! Multiple levels of dysfunction."

6 Annie and David

Not every mess has to end badly, and Annie and David are proof of that. The pair met when David, a divorced father of three, was traveling in Thailand and was immediately drawn to Annie. By the end of his trip, he had proposed, and Annie later joined him in America.

The couple had a fairly rocky road in the beginning, facing issues from their 24-year age gap, major financial problems, disapproving children, and more. But they have been making their marriage work, for better or worse, even spawning their own spin-off series. Redditor Jmjnyc simply put it, "David and Annie are the worst / best !!!"

5 Anfisa and Jorge

This was a relationship that many fans feel remains one of the most iconic messes of the franchise. Anfisa, a Russian beauty, met California man Jorge through Facebook, and it all took off from there.

With brutal honesty, Anfisa was clear that she was only interested in Jorge for his money, while Jorge was mostly only interested in Anfisa for her looks. The drama only spiraled from there, leading to a tumultuous relationship that ended with divorce. Reddit user Tesiree says, "If you want to feel like strangling someone, watch Anfisa and Jorge."

4 Colt and Larissa

When it comes to Colt and Larissa, fans could not get enough of the pure chaos that resulted from this relationship. After finding each other through online dating, the couple met in Mexico, where they spent only five days together before deciding to get married.

Multiple Redditors agree that this couple was a total dysfunctional mess. From the get-go, it was a rocky relationship, with Larissa being in conflict with Colt's family, Colt threatening to deport Larissa, multiple arrests, as well as behavior that many fans dubbed toxic. It was hardly shocking when the couple split less than a year after they married.

3 Chantel and Pedro

Chantel and Pedro were initially introduced through Chantel's Spanish teacher, with the hope that the two would be able to exchange language lessons. Of course, the relationship developed into more, and after several trips to the Dominican Republic, they became engaged.

This was a mess that couldn't just be contained between Chantel and Pedro but extended to their family members, which just added to the drama and had everyone picking sides. The tense relationship continued in their spin-off series, which, as Reddit user Optimistiqueone says, "Chantel and Pedro lead to their own spinoff, The Family Chantel. Plenty of mess here."

2 Molly and Luis

From the moment that fans were introduced to Molly and Luis, it felt that it was a doomed relationship from the start. The pair met when Molly was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, and two months later, they were engaged to be married.

There were immediate problems, particularly with Luis' interactions with Molly's daughters, which had fans feeling he crossed the line with her teenage daughter. It was easy to see this was not a marriage meant to last, and Redditor Humble_Stop2874 says, "From snippets I've seen it looks like Molly and Louis was a hot mess."

1 Jenny and Sumit

This is a couple that has had fans second-guessing what will happen throughout their journey. Jenny and Sumit first met when Sumit was catfishing Jenny, not exactly a promising start. Nevertheless, Jenny forgave him and flew to India to meet him in person.

On top of the catfishing, the couple faced numerous other problems, including meeting Sumit's family under false pretenses, a 30-year age gap, cultural differences, secrets, and more. Reddit user AlertRecover5 writes, "Their story is crazzzzzy! Every season, I’d go back and forth - am I rooting for them? Or do I despise them?" And yet, this is one of the relationships from the franchise that has endured.

