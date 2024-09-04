The legal battle between 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi reached new levels when Ilesanmi requested a divorce and spousal support from his estranged wife. Since then, Deem made and posted a video, and viewers think that she is targeting Ilesanmi and his attorney. It was reported last month that Deem filed for an annulment due to claims that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage for permanent status in the U.S. A legal battle then ensued, with fans taking Ilesanmi’s side.

Deem made the videos on TikTok and reposted them onto her @deemangela account on Instagram. In the video she posted yesterday, she says, “Good morning. Crown of thought. Have you ever ever ever heard the saying ‘You met your match?’ Well, I’m not saying that. What I’m saying to you, is you haven’t met your match, you met someone that’s overqualified. Ha! For your bullsh-t. Crown of thought.” She blows a kiss at the camera before closing the video with a wink.

Deem turned off her comments on her post, but that does not stop fans from siding with Ilesanmi. Last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw Deem lash out at fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Bieberly, resulting in backlash from fans. Following that episode, Ilesanmi’s GoFundMe to fund his legal fight against Deem increased from 30k to 40k. The video has been posted amid Ilesanmi fighting back with an attorney, with his attorney recently submitting a deposition to question Deem’s private investigator.

The Legal Fight Between the 90 Day Fiancé Stars Intensifies

When Deem posted the video, she included the hashtag #WEAREREADY in her caption. In the last 24 hours, she also reposted a post on her Instagram story. The post is from the Instagram account @changethegame_tv, and it states, “A lot of people lost years of success by staying loyal to toxic people”, to which she adds “100%”. Ilesanmi has not responded to the video and the repost.

Following the annulment filing, Ilesanmi responded with legal requests against his estranged wife. He also defends himself in his filing, stating that the marriage between them was “valid”. “The parties’ marriage meets the statutory requirements of a legal and valid marriage as set forth in O.C.G.A. § 19-3-1, which includes that the parties must have been able to enter into legal contracts in Georgia, have actually contracted with one another to enter the marriage, and they must have physically consummated the marriage,” the filing states. “All of those elements have been met by the parties in this case.”

His fling also alleges that Deem committed “physical and mental abuse”. He has also since revealed that his “disappearance” was due to him fleeing an abusive situation. Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé may account for his claims, as they have openly expressed online that Deem abused Ilesanmi. Some of the cast members of 90 Day Fiancé have also called out Deem for abusing Ilesanmi, including Bieberly and Statler Riley.

The last known update on the legal battle between the estranged married couple is that Ilesanmi’s attorney filed a deposition to question Deem’s private investigator. Since then, other than individual news on the pair since their split, nothing about Deem’s annulment and Ilesanmi’s legal rebuttal has been reported. Viewers can always stay updated with Collider for updates.

You can stream all episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

WATCH ON MAX