90 Day Fiancé star Akinyi Obala was hospitalized shortly after giving birth to her and Benjamin Taylor’s baby. The couple welcomed their daughter in February 2025 after years of struggling with infertility. However, the road to recovery hasn’t been smooth for Obala, who has just shared that she was taken to the hospital for a breast biopsy.

The reality star recently took to her Instagram stories to share that she had been diagnosed with mastitis, a painful breast infection that affects breastfeeding women. One of the photos Obala shared featured Taylor holding their baby and sitting next to her hospital bed, which was covered in bloody sheets. In another picture, she explained that she had been unable to feed her daughter because there was blood in her breast milk.

As of now, Obala has not shared any further updates on her health. Before giving birth to her daughter, Obala had taken to Instagram to announce that her mother wasn’t able to be with her through her pregnancy. According to the TLC celebrity, the uncertain immigration process within the Kenyan-American embassy made it difficult for her mother to travel to the U.S. “I have a new appreciation for my mom,” wrote Obala in the caption