The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé has become a pop culture phenomenon with over 20 spin-offs and 9 seasons, showcasing the American mindset that money and privilege can buy love and loyalty.

The show features couples who use their money and the appeal of the American dream to entice less fortunate foreigners into marrying them, but often encounter language barriers, cultural differences, and lack of physical attraction.

The series exposes American privilege at its worst, with dismissive attitudes towards foreign traditions and a belief that being American gives them an advantage in winning the hearts of their partners.

America is known as the land of dreams, but the truth is those dreams are fueled by capitalism. Foreigners have long criticized American supremacist attitudes, yet so many are drawn here because of the reality that you can be anything you want as long as you have the money to sustain it. America pushes the narrative that everything is for sale, even love. TLC's wildly popular 90 Day Fiance presents a perfect case study of the American mindset that money and privilege can buy love and loyalty. The show was introduced in 2014 and after nine drama-filled seasons remains TLC's most popular series. It centers around a diverse group of men and women who have been successful in earning expendable income but unsuccessful in love and relationships. Whether their inability to find love is due to being socially awkward or physically unappealing, they've decided the answer to their loneliness is to leverage their money and the appeal of the American dream to entice a less fortunate foreigner. The series began with American men seeking a much younger much more aesthetically pleasing but slightly naive foreigner looking to escape a life of poverty in the great United States of America. Later the series grew to include American women with similar shortcomings as their male counterparts seeking handsome young foreign men to save. Needless to say, the series has no shortage of Americans willing to provide a life of luxury in exchange for a hot foreigner and consequently, there are equal numbers of hopeful young attractive foreigners willing to trade their affections for a Visa and a ticket to the land of dreams. The conflict usually starts because time is a very present threat to the success of the relationship. The couples start with a 90-Day window to get to know each other and decide if they want to get married. If they aren't able to make the three-month deadline their Visa expires, and they have to start the process all over again.

The '90-Day' Franchise's Quick Rise Is Due to Its Shock Value

Image by Annamaria Ward, TLC

Over twenty spin-offs and nine seasons later, 90 Day Fiance has become a pop culture phenomenon. The dynamic of hopeful foreigners with stars in their eyes and US citizens willing to pay for an opportunity for love is popular even if it rarely works. The most extreme examples are the ones viewers can't get enough of because they showcase how ridiculous it is to think the possibility of love with a foreigner who barely speaks your language and has no understanding of American culture besides what they see on television could result in a healthy loving marriage. Still, viewers enjoy watching the train wrecks and often find themselves rooting for love in the midst of dysfunction. Besides the language barriers, the common lack of physical attraction, and startling cultural disconnects many of these 90-day relationships end up with protective orders being filed and police being called to mediate, and some even end in arrests.

In most cases, the desire to marry a foreigner is based solely on the idea of being able to control a significant other who enters the relationship in a state of gratitude. Ironically many times the US citizen underestimates the intelligence of foreigners and overestimates their own appeal ends up with disappointment.

Russ and Paola Both Had Very Different Agendas For their Marriage

Russ and Paola (TLC)

Russ Mayfield, a simple guy from Owasso, OK found himself head over heels in a lust-induced obsession with a very beautiful Columbian model named Paola. Paola had stars in her eyes and a very specific agenda of her own. Paola was a big beautiful fish in a small pond, with aspirations of her beauty catapulting her into being a supermodel in America. Paola had no intentions of being Paul's plus one in a quiet country life in Oklahoma. Once the two were married and Paola was securely in the States she began looking for opportunities to model. Russ complained about Paola dressing inappropriately around his family and friends. She responded by taking provocative pictures in hopes of securing a modeling contract and becoming a star. Russ became frustrated that his love and admiration weren't enough. Paola expected Russ to be so grateful for her presence but yearned for attention from others. Russ refused to give up on the physical embodiment of his dream girl even though the lifestyle he provided was not appreciated by Paola. She left time after time to pursue modeling gigs, stretching Russ's salary to the limit but still pushing for more. Russ and Paola have managed to remain married, although the relationship is far from stable, but many of their cast mates are not so lucky.

Paul And Karine Are One of the Biggest Failures of 90 Day Fiancé

Paul and Karine (TLC)

Paul Stauehle and his Brazilian wife Karine Martins are another extreme example of the toxic American privilege that 90 Day Fiancé is built upon. Paul, a slightly awkward guy who became more confident because of his savings account, became obsessed with Karine, a beautiful Brazilian young woman he met on a website connecting American men with exotic foreign women. Karine frequented the site looking for a man to provide for her and her family. Paul visited the site with the hopes of finding a woman much different from the American women who wouldn't give him the time of day. Karine and Paul communicated through an interpreter app because she knew very little English. Her inability to understand English may have been interpreted as naïveté, but Karine was far from naive. She was adamant that Paul continue to provide for her even after he cried to her that there was no more money. Paul was spastic, and verbally abusive whenever Karine didn't conform to his wants or needs. Audiences continued watching the couple through incident after incident of dysfunction at its highest. Paul was heartbroken when he discovered Karine cheated on him and demanded a blood test as soon after learning she was pregnant. The couple continued their dance of dysfunction over several seasons and numerous run-ins with the law. Most recently Paul posted he was back in Brazil before mysteriously going missing. Karine quickly took to her page confirming that Paul was deceased and sharing how much she and their children would miss them. Less than 24 hours later, Paul posted that he was very much alive and just hanging out in Brazil with some friends. Karine hasn't responded yet, but she did make her page private. These recent shenanigans are par for the course with Paul and Karine's relationship. Watching their interaction over an interpreter app go from manipulative to desperate and every emotion in between qualified them for the 90-Day Fiancé Hall of Fame. Paul's inability to exert control over Karine has resulted in him exploding and being arrested several times. Karine has been caught several times entertaining other American men and receiving financial assistance from them.

Angela Deem Was Constantly Ridiculed By Husband Michael Illesanmi

Michael and Angela 90 Day fiance (TLC)

One of the biggest stars of the series is Angela Deem and her Nigerian husband Michael Illesanmi. 57-year-old Angela lives in rural Georgia and 35-year-old Michael resides in Nigeria. Besides their polarizing physical differences, Angela and Michael are polar opposites in how they see life and relationships. Michael comes from a very patriarchal culture and Angela is the reigning matriarch of her family. Her independence over the last thirty years has earned Angela a slick tongue, and she doesn't hesitate to lash out at Michael. Angela has spent most of her life savings on the relationship but shows no sign of slowing down. The financial investment hasn't been a deterrent but neither has Michael's harsh words and insults. On several occasions Michael has voiced not being attracted to Angela, saying she was much "fatter" than he was led to believe. Angela has cursed him and his friends and refuses to honor his traditional Nigerian customs, but after numerous seasons, plastic surgery procedures, and indiscretions with other women on Michael's part, the two are still together and still a part of the 90-Day franchise.

Big Ed is One Of The Biggest Stars of 90 Day Fiancé Because of His Odd Looks

Image via TLC

Edward Allen Brown aka Big Ed is possibly the most infamous personality within the 90-Day franchise. His diminutive stature of 4'11 doesn't begin to represent Big Ed's personality, or its quirks. Like his castmates, Ed believed his money and location would make him attractive to a young beautiful foreign woman looking to be rescued from poverty. 54-year-old Ed, found 23-year-old Rose on Facebook and was visually smitten. A single mother from the Philippines, Rose was no stranger to generous American men willing to spend money on beautiful young women from other countries. Looking for a way to provide for herself and her family, Rose agreed to meet with Ed. Her reaction to meeting Ed was much like castmate Michael's with his American suitor Angela. Rose acknowledged she didn't realize Ed was as short as she was and seemed very reluctant to allow him to kiss or even touch her. Ed seemed oblivious to Rose's hesitance and continued attempting to court her. He brought gifts for her family and attempted to assure her parents that he would provide a good home for their daughter and grandson. While Rose's family seemed shocked by Ed, he was vocally disgusted by their extreme poverty. Watching Rose's father offer Ed a shower, which translated to a pan of water being thrown over his head was comical, but Ed continued having breakdowns throughout the visit because of their third-world lifestyle. Like many drawn to the show, Ed assumed his money and access to the land of the free would supersede his bad attitude, diminutive stature, and freakish habits. His assumptions were incorrect and Rose eventually dumped Big Ed, becoming a model and influencer earning money on her own, no longer needing to entertain older American men with money.

'90 Day Fiancé' Is Based on the Premise that Money and Access Can Buy Love

While the antics of many of the couples on 90 Day Fiancé are entertaining, the series exposes American privilege at its worst. The American suitors are often dismissive of the traditions and cultural nuances of the people they are courting. Believing that money access makes them superior, the American suitors are often pushy with their desires for their partners. The flip side of that coin is many foreigners are adept at using American arrogance against them and are much more manipulative than their suitors realize. Big Ed, Angela, Paul, and Russ are all very different personalities, but what connects them is the belief that being an American, gives them an advantage when trying to win the heart of their foreign lover. It's unclear if Russ appreciates more than the physical beauty Paola brings from Columbia, and although Paul seems infatuated with Brazil, he was extremely dismissive of the traditions of her family. Angela allowed Michael's family to dress her in their native garb, but her feedback to Michael was less than gracious. Big Ed never got the chance to appreciate Rose's culture but his sarcastic comments about her home and way of life were enough to suggest he had little to no appreciation for her history.

With highly successful spin-offs and a cult following 90 Day Fiancé has been one of the wisest investments for TLC. It's unlikely the series will end any time soon. As long as capitalism reigns supreme, the "haves" will always be looking for opportunities to manipulate the "have nots" and the less fortunate will always look for a way to appeal to those at the top of the food chain. Youth and beauty are forms of currency and will always be paired with affluence. And last but not least the rest of us will always enjoy watching a train wreck even if we know the devastation of its impending collision. And for others, the hope of love that defies the odds around it is always worth pulling for, no matter what the sacrifice. Whatever your motivation behind watching the series, it's clear there will never be a shortage of hopeful singles believing the perfect partner is waiting on the other side of the world, just waiting to be rescued, waiting to be married in 90 days.