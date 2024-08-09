The Big Picture Angela Deem filed for an annulment from Michael Ilesanmi, citing abandonment and fraudulent inducement into marriage.

Deem cannot locate Ilesanmi to serve him the filing, and requested financial support for attorney fees and court costs.

Despite having 60 days to respond, Ilesanmi now only has a couple of weeks left to do so as no one knows of his whereabouts.

It is no secret that 90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi had a turbulent marriage. Their relationship was so troubled that they were separated for some time. After years of being in a rocky relationship and over four years of marriage, Starcasm reports that Deem has filed for an annulment from Ilesanmi. She filed the annulment in June in a court in Georgia, stating that Ilesanmi abandoned her.

Her filing states that she married her estranged husband on January 27 2020 in Nigeria. According to the paperwork, the estranged married couple have “continuously lived in a state of separation for 30 days preceding the filing”. Deem’s grounds of annulment state that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage. “After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States,” the petition said.

As of August 2024, Deem does not know where Ilesanmi is. In the affidavit, she stated that she could not serve Ilesanmi with the annulment filing as she could not locate him. “A diligent search has been made, and the Respondent cannot be found within the State,” the affidavit reads. “I do not know where the Respondent lives or where the Respondent can be found.”

“The petitioner [sic] is not from this country and I do not have contacts for his family in Nigeria,” the affidavit also states. “He abandoned the marital residence in Hazlehurst, and he has not contacted me. He only arrived in this country in December 2023, so I do not have any information about his known associates.”

The '90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Relationship Has Been Nothing But Trouble

90 Day Fiancé viewers are more than aware of the turbulent relationship and marriage between Ilesanmi and Deem. The couple have been in a long-distance relationship for two years and appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days in 2018 after meeting online. They also appeared on Season 3 and Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and Seasons 5-7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The pair’s relationship was the most drama-filled, as they constantly fought over trust issues. They had their biggest fight on the show after they married in a tell-all episode, which aired in August 2021.

Fans also did not trust Ilesanmi and accused him of being a scammer, and Deem was also suspicious. Ilesnami addressed the claims, denying the allegations that he was scamming Deem. However, it was when Ilesanmi admitted to cheating that caused the marriage to head further into turmoil.

In the annulment filing, Deem also requested that Ilesanmi be ordered to pay a reasonable amount of attorney fees and court costs in the case. In Touch Weekly revealed that as her affidavit states that she cannot locate Ilesanmi, the judge signed off the request, stating, “It appearing by affidavit that the above named Respondent on whom service is to be made in this case resides out of the state, or has departed from the state, or after due diligence cannot be found within the State of Georgia, or conceals himself to avoid service of the Summons, and to further appearing, either by affidavit or by verified complaint on file, that a claim exists against the Respondent in respect to whom service is made, and that he is a necessary or proper party to the action.”

Ilesanmi had 60 days to respond to the annulment filing. However, as the annulment was filed in June, he now only has a couple of weeks left to respond. Since no one can currently locate him, it is unknown whether he is knowledgeable of the filing.

