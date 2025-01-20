90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem made a shocking revelation online, and it could leave fans reeling. On Instagram Live, Deem claimed that her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi, would not be returning to any 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs due to his "behavior," but whether her claims are true remains to be known or confirmed. After years of viewers watching their relationship fall apart on the TLC reality TV show, Deem’s claims could be falling on deaf ears.

When stating that Ilesanmi’s behavior is prohibiting him from returning to the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off shows, she said that the TLC network does not want a “troublemaker” on the show. These comments come months after it was reported that Deem filed for an annulment from Ilesanmi due to her claims that he “fraudulently induced” her into marriage, as Ilesanmi allegedly only married Deem for a permanent stay in the US. Since then, Deem and Ilesanmi have engaged in bitter drama online.

Despite her disdain for Ilesanmi, Deem also claims she has no ill will against him. “I don’t wish him no harm,” she said on Instagram Live, “I just have no respect for that man.” Ilesanmi has not publicly responded to Deem’s claims.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star’s Claims Come After Months Of Drama Following The Annulment Filing

For months, Deem has targeted Ilesanmi with her shade and threats. After filing for an annulment, 90 Day Fiancé fans have come together to support Ilesanmi and raised over $40k on GoFundMe so Ilesanmi can fight back in divorce. According to his divorce filing, he is seeking spousal support and is also claiming that their marriage had met “the statutory requirements of a legal and valid marriage.” He is also claiming shared assets between him and Deem.

Ilesanmi had also accused Deem of physical and mental abuse, which was “documented while the parties were present and filming reality television shows.” According to the filing, Deem’s abuse “is largely what led to the parties separating in February 2024, when the Respondent fled the marital residence.” Fortunately for Ilesanmi, he has moved on from his marriage to Deem, but the divorce battle is still ongoing.

The last divorce update regarding Deem and Ilesanmi is that the divorce should be smoother and quicker because Deem had served interrogatories, and Ilesanmi had completed her request. Interrogatories are a list of questions or demands that she wanted Ilesanmi to provide information on or submit documents for. This update is from December 2024, meaning that there is no newer update regarding the divorce.

However, Deem’s comments on Iesanmi’s behaviour blocking him from his 90 Day Fiancé spin-off returns also come amid statements from an annulment lawyer stating that Ilesanmi’s visa is now under threat. This is because if the annulment was granted, Ilesanmi could face deportation to Nigeria, which fans have theorized is what Deem had intended in filing for an annulment. Although it is unknown whether Deem’s comments on Instagram Live hold any weight, it could be said that Ilesanmi’s future on 90 Day Fiancé and in the country is under threat due to the legal battle that he and Deem are in. However, TLC and Ilesanmi have yet to refute Deem’s claims. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? can be streamed on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

