The Big Picture Fans supported Michael Ilesanmi with 30K for legal fees after Angela Deem filed for an annulment.

Annulment, not divorce, could ruin Ilesanmi's immigration status, according to Randy Kessler.

Judges may be more inclined to grant a divorce over an annulment, but Deem wants the marriage to cease to exist.

90 Day Fiancé stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have one of the most tumultuous relationships in TLC and Reality TV history. As fans tune into 90 Day Fiancé, they can’t help but notice the startling tension between the stars. Since Deem filed for an annulment, fans have been incredibly supportive of Ilesanmi, as they helped him raise 30K for legal fees. However, not enough money could pull him out of the legal restraints that will impact him if the annulment is granted. A divorce attorney says that his immigration status could be ruined.

As many know, there is a clear difference between an annulment and divorce. Divorce attorney Randy Kessler, who is not working with either party involved, spoke to In Touch Weekly about Deem’s filing and stated that “the longer a marriage lasts, the more likely the immigration authorities are to consider it a valid marriage for immigration purposes. “An annulment means there, was never a marriage so if his immigration status relied in part on his marriage, an annulment might ruin his immigration status,” he said.

Kessler also stated that divorces are easier to grant than annulments. However, it is hard to predict or speculate how the annulment case may go for both Ilesanmi and Deem. Kessler expressed that judges are often more “comfortable” granting divorces as a person can declare that a divorce is “no fault” of either party involved. Kessler believes that a divorce would be a better option, but Deem wants the marriage to cease from existence.

Why Did the ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star File For Annulment?

Deem filed for an annulment in June, but news broke about the annulment filing the following month. Court documents state that Deem filed for an annulment because Ilesanmi abandoned her. The documents also accuse Ilesanmi of fraud, as she claims that he “fraudulently induced her” into marriage. The petition states, “After [Michael] abandoned [Angela], [Angela] discovered that [Michael] was engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the purpose of gaining legal permanent resident status in the United States.”

Deem is not the only person who accused Ilesanmi of fraud. 90 Day Fiancé viewers also accused Ilesanmi of scamming Deem, which he denies. The marriage between the stars has been nothing but a roller coaster for the stars, and the 90 Day Fiancé viewers. However, Ilesanmi’s infidelity was a turning point for the couple. As they tried to move past it, tension only arose. 90 Day Fiancé viewers are now accusing Deem of abuse and also tried to get her removed from the TLC network.

Deem stated in the petition that they had been living apart. She also said she had no idea where he was located. Kessler, who is based in Atlanta, explained that the couple could file for divorce if the annulment is not granted.

“Some people prefer to say they were never married than saying they are divorced. We hear that often and some judges accommodate that request, but it does sound more like a divorce would be proper. As a divorce lawyer, we often see people ask for things like an annulment for this reason. When they feel they were misled or proposed to for the wrong reasons or because they still want the ability to have a first marriage that lasts. An annulment gives them the chance to again have a ‘first marriage’ with someone else…The divorce should be straightforward, although it can be dragged out a bit with inquiries into each side’s finances and conduct.”

