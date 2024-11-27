Once again, Angela Deem has a choice of words for her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. Access Hollywood reports that the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star has issued yet another warning to Ilesanmi and also wished pain on him, wishing to see him cry and beg for mercy. This is not the first time Deem has targeted Ilesanmi since their split, and it seems like it will not be the last.

During her interview with Access Hollywood, Deem had a chilling message to Ilesanmi, which was, “Enjoy America while you can,” and she knows “where he’s going” though she does not care where he is now. She also says, “All I can say is…remember who brought the ratings. It wasn't you, that’s all I can tell you.” Ilesanmi has yet to respond to her threats.

This interview comes after Ilesanmi revealed his location, as he has since escaped from his marriage with Deem. This also comes after many threats and shade that Deem threw online, following the reports that Deem filed for an annulment last summer. The TLC star cited her reasons as being that he “abandoned” her and “fraudulently induced” her into marriage. Ilesanmi has since fought back by asking for a divorce and spousal support while claiming abuse, after raising over $40k in legal fees on GoFundMe.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Continues To Target Her Ex Online

Following reports of their annulment, Deem has been firing threats and warnings to her estranged husband. On Instagram, Deem posted a video saying, “Good morning. Crown of thought. Have you ever ever ever heard the saying ‘You met your match?’ Well, I’m not saying that. What I’m saying to you, is you haven’t met your match, you met someone that’s overqualified. Ha! For your bullsh-t. Crown of thought.” She also followed up with another threat, by reposting a post that said, “Never tried to destroy someone’s life with a lie.”

Deem’s recent threats and shade also follow divorce lawyer Randy Kessler’s claims that the annulment could affect Ilesanmi’s immigration status if granted. Kessler stated that if the marriage plays a significant part in his immigration status, an annulment could have impactful and monumental consequences on his visa status, meaning that deportation to Nigeria could be likely. Ilesanmi’s legal rebuttal also fights against Deem’s claims of fraud, stating that, “The parties’ marriage was a result of a valid relationship entered into voluntarily by both of the parties.”

There is no known update on Ilesanmi’s and Deem’s legal battle, as there are no active court dates set. However, the feud between the pair is only getting worse, following Deem’s recent threats against Ilesanmi. As of now, Deem is filming an upcoming special with legendary host Maury Povich, where she could spill more about her relationship with Ilesanmi.

90 Day Fiancé can be streamed on Max.

