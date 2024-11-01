Angela Deem is a familiar face in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, known for her outspoken personality and complex relationship with her now-estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi. The couple met online and married in 2020 despite a 22-year age gap. However, things turned ugly, and she filed for an annulment in 2024. Recently, Deem revealed how she's coping with the legal battle and emotional toll from the broken relationship.

In her latest Instagram post, Angela Deem shared a reel featuring a voiceover of Donald Trump that seemed directed at her critics and Michael Ilesanmi. In the video, she passionately nodded when Trump said, "Life goes on with or without you." Additionally, the post's caption, "LIKE ME OR NOT I'M STILL STANDING," left fans intrigued about her current mindset.

Angela Deem turned off the comments under the Instagram post to keep the focus on her message. Using hashtags like "queen of reality," she subtly reinforced her image as a strong figure standing firm against adversity. The video seems to signal that Deem is ready to take on challenges ahead — regardless of who may be against her.

Angela Deem Is Ready to Win The Legal Battle

Angela Deem's video appears to be a definitive message regarding her ongoing legal and personal battles. The couple's relationship had been turbulent initially, with Deem accusing Ilesanmi of deceit and manipulation. Over time, she poured considerable effort and expense into securing Ilesanmi's visa. However, after arriving in the US, his alleged behavior left the star feeling used.

Deem filed for an annulment and claimed that Ilesanmi may have entered their marriage under false pretenses — a move that would effectively end his path to US residency. Her recent post, therefore, isn't just a show of strength but a declaration of her intention to fight until she clears her name. Deem has previously endured backlash for her intense reactions, but this video suggests she is channeling that energy toward exposing the truth about Ilesanmi. Her focus on "standing strong" hints that she'll do what it takes to see justice served.

The Happily Ever After? Star Is Ready To Move On

Image via TLC

Deem has previously refused to leave Ilesanmi even after his betrayal. However, the recent clip hints that she has moved on now. In the clip, Deem playfully winks when Trump says, "I have more important things to do." The star's witty response could hint that she has put the past behind her. The social media move also suggests that she's fully committed to ending this chapter and focusing on her goals.

While Angela Deem has been known to shed tears over Michael Ilesanmi's betrayals in past seasons, this recent video indicates a shift in her outlook. She openly wept on camera, but she projects strength by standing strong here. Deem's choice to disable comments further supports this stance, as she aims to keep her narrative clear and uninterrupted.

90-Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is airing every Sunday at 8 PM EDT on TLC. Fans can also stream the show on Hulu.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Hulu