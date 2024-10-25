90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem has had enough of Michael Ilesnami’s behavior — and she’s putting her foot down! The reality couple got married in 2020 after Ilesnami’s K-1 visa was rejected. However, soon after their wedding, Illesnami left Deem and blamed her for being abusive toward him. In June 2024, Deem filed for an annulment of their marriage and it looks like the legal process has been hard on her.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to share a Reel where a man is talking about how even the nicest people in the world hit their breaking point. “I don’t care what anyone says; good people get tired of being good to ungrateful people,” he claims. The message really resonated with Deem, and she captioned her repost: “Enough is enough.” While she didn’t explicitly say who the post was directed towards, it’s easy to assume that Deem is referring to her former partner.

Michael Illesnami Seems To Have Moved On From Angela Deem

While Deem continues to figure out the legalities of her annulment, Michael Illensnami is wasting no time settling into his new home. The 90 Day Fiance star recently posted a TikTok of himself dancing in his Texas apartment. He also shared an update from a fan account about one of his TikToks gaining over 2 million views, which goes to show how serious he is about his social media career.

Amidst his legal battle with Deem, Illesnami made a GoFundMe page to ask his fans for financial support. In the description for his fundraiser, the reality star shared how difficult it had been for him to cover his attorney’s legal fees. As of now, he has raised over $52,000 and is using the money to prevent Deem from getting him deported to Nigeria.

Deem Has Chosen To File for Annulment

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Deem has chosen to file for annulment over a divorce because she aims to hurt his immigration status. According to Georgia divorce attorney Randy Kessler, “the longer a marriage lasts, the more likely the immigration authorities are to consider it a valid marriage for immigration purposes.” The attorney added that since an annulment would essentially mean their marriage never happened, chances are that Illesnami might not be able to stay in The U.S. anymore.

Despite all this, Illesnami is keeping the fans updated with his love life on Instagram. The reality star sparked rumors of a brand-new romance when he shared a young woman’s Instagram Story. The story featured a photo of Illesnami with three heart emojis to suggest that the two of them were more than just friends. However, he has not confirmed his relationship status yet. All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max.

