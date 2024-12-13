90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days famed Angela Deem just took to Instagram to post a video from her TikTok, that begins with Netflix’s signature logo, followed by a Netflix Presents tag and there’s a series of videos showing Deem — hinting at a possible show or a docuseries. However, there’s no confirmation of an official Netflix series of any sort yet.

From the first looks of it — the post probably is Deem pulling off a joke on her estranged husband, Michael Ilesanmi and his fans who regularly take it to her socials to speak against her and accuse her of treating the latter wrongly. As of December 13, 2024, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are in the process of legally ending their marriage but are not yet officially divorced. In June 2024, Angela filed for an annulment, alleging that Michael "fraudulently induced" her into marriage to obtain U.S. residency — Ilesnami did a counter-appeal to file for a divorce and receive spousal support.

Despite their legal battle, both Deem and Ilesnami have continued to be involved in reality television in one capacity or another. However, the latter is now also surrounded by controversy and speculation about her possible firing from 90 Day Fiancé. The rumors started when Angela allegedly spoiled major plot points for Happily Ever After Season 8 by announcing in February 2024 that Michael was in the U.S. and had gone missing. This revelation potentially violated the show’s confidentiality agreements and fueled speculation that TLC might part ways with her. So Deem is now probably finding ways to get the heat going. At the same time, these are just rumors for now and should be taken with a grain of salt, including the apparently teased Netflix series — which is likely just a prank.

Their Divorce Battle Shows No Signs of Resolution

The legal proceedings are still in the early stages of pre-trial discovery, with no active court dates currently scheduled. It’s been more than six months and the audience is yet to hear Ilesanmi’s side of the story properly, and that makes him a perfect candidate for 90 Day: The Single Life. The last we heard from him on the issue was in September when he made a post on his official Instagram about the divorce proceedings.

According to a handful of social media posts, there have been rumors of a Netflix project called Surviving Angela, which reportedly has been given to Ilesanmi. But the said rumors were again without context and not linked to any interview, which makes the whole thing sound made up. Even if there’s such a project in the works, it would be better to wait until Netflix gives out a confirmation and so far, there is none. 90-Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is available to stream on TLC Go.

